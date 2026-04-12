The calendar reads April 12, 2026. In a world where uncertainty seems to be the only constant, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to serve as a global financial barometer. As Middle Eastern tensions send tremors through traditional markets and commodities, Bitcoin is attempting yet another feat: a sustainable break above the psychological $70,000 barrier.

Yet, despite the social media hype and fleeting green candles, the technical picture painted by analysts remains tinged with a cold caution. Bitcoin is rallying, certainly, but it is walking a tightrope, suspended between massive institutional adoption and trend indicators that refuse—for now—to signal a full-blown Bull Run.

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1. The Inflow Enigma: The Quiet Reawakening of Institutions

The first signal of this spring revival comes from the United States, specifically from Spot Bitcoin ETFs. After a sluggish March that sparked fears of a fading institutional narrative, the past week has brought a breath of fresh air.

The Numbers Behind the Revival

Flow data shows a return to business, though we are far from the frenetic euphoria seen at the start of the year.