A Bitcoin rally is easy to recognize when everyone is talking about it.

Your colleague suddenly has a price target. Your favorite financial commentator discovers digital scarcity. People who ignored Bitcoin at half the price explain why buying it now is obvious.

By then, the market has usually done a substantial amount of work.

The more interesting phase comes earlier, when the price begins recovering but the excitement remains strangely absent. Buyers are still cautious. Trading activity looks ordinary. The previous crash is fresh enough that every green candle gets treated as a trap.

That is the market River describes in its latest Bitcoin thread.

Its central observation deserves attention: Bitcoin has climbed 45% since June without the surge in exchange trading activity normally associated with a buying frenzy.

River also points to a growing share of coins that have remained untouched, a milder drawdown than previous major bear markets, mounting sovereign debt, and financial institutions discussing meaningful Bitcoin allocations.

Taken together, those observations suggest a possibility that the usual bull-versus-bear arguments can miss.

The next cycle could begin while much of the market is still waiting for permission to believe in it.

The first stage would be a change in the prices existing owners are willing to accept. The second would be fresh demand discovering that buying a meaningful position requires paying considerably more.

River’s associated analysis puts numbers on that possibility, including a scenario reaching $840,000 per Bitcoin within five years.

That number is a forecast built on assumptions. The more useful story is the mechanism underneath it.

Who will be willing to sell when the next buyers arrive?

Governments don’t solve crises—they print them. Inside the shocking debt spiral that is crushing the global economy, one hidden tax at a time.

A rally does not need a buying frenzy

The instinctive explanation for a rising price is that more people must be buying.

That explanation leaves out half the market.

Imagine a neighborhood where several owners normally list their homes each month. Suddenly, most decide to stay. The number of interested buyers barely changes, but those buyers now compete for fewer available properties.

Prices can rise even before a new wave of families moves into the area.

Bitcoin has a similar distinction between the amount that exists and the amount owners are willing to offer at a particular price.

In its September 23 newsletter, River reported exchange trading volume running 30% below its level at the beginning of the year. It interpreted the recovery as evidence of tightening available supply.

That interpretation is plausible. It is also more specific than the trading-volume data alone can establish.

Volume measures completed transactions. It does not directly measure how much buyers want to purchase, how aggressively they are bidding, or how much sellers require before parting with their coins.

A market can climb on lower volume because sellers withdraw their offers. It can also move because order books become thinner, leveraged positions unwind, or buying occurs through channels that a particular exchange dataset does not capture.

Every completed trade still has a buyer and a seller.

The useful question is how their willingness to transact changes.

If buyers remain interested while sellers demand progressively higher prices, the market can recover without looking crowded. A smaller quantity of Bitcoin changes hands, but the transactions that do occur establish higher valuations.

That is why a quiet rally can matter.

Price can move before participation becomes obvious.

The 81% figure is powerful—and easy to misuse

One of River’s most striking charts shows approximately 16.3 million BTC, or 81% of circulating supply, that have not moved for at least six months.

Four out of every five coins sitting still is a remarkable picture.

It suggests that a large share of Bitcoin is outside the constant churn people imagine when they look at exchange screens. The visible market is only one part of a much larger ownership landscape.

Yet six months of inactivity cannot tell us everything about the owner.

Glassnode’s HODL Waves methodology measures the time since coins last moved on the blockchain. Its published September 26 age bands also sum to approximately 81% for coins last moved at least six months earlier.

That provides a useful cross-check on the broad picture. It remains a measure of coin age.

Some dormant Bitcoin belongs to committed savers. Some belongs to custodians. Some may be lost. Coins can also remain in a custodian’s blockchain addresses while customers trade ownership claims internally.

A coin entering an older age band does not necessarily mean someone bought it recently and decided to hold. Sometimes the calendar simply advanced while the coin stayed where it was.

And an owner who has held for six months can sell tomorrow.

It would therefore be a mistake to subtract those coins from circulating supply and announce that only the remainder is available to buy.

The more defensible interpretation is still significant: much of Bitcoin’s supply has not recently moved on-chain, and an important part of that supply may require higher prices before its owners decide to offer it.