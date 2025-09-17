You feel it every day. It’s a low-grade hum of anxiety that gets louder with every trip to the grocery store, every rent payment, every headline about the next wave of automation. The world feels like it’s accelerating into a future of unimaginable technological abundance, yet your personal economy feels like it’s running on fumes. Prices keep climbing, job security feels like a relic of a bygone era, and the promise of technology making life easier and cheaper seems like a cruel joke.

Why?

According to economist and technology entrepreneur Jeff Booth, you’re not going crazy. You are a participant in a hidden war between two opposing forces, a conflict so fundamental that it dictates the very fabric of our future. It’s a war fought not with armies, but with every transaction you make. On one side is the exponential, deflationary power of technology. On the other hand is the inflationary, centralizing force of our global fiat currency system. And for decades, the latter has been winning, masking reality and pushing society toward a precipice.

It takes hours to fully process the depth of Booth’s logic, a dizzying synthesis of economics, technology, and human behavior. But when the pieces click into place, the world never looks the same again. Here are seven revelations he has exposed that change everything.

Revelation #1: The Mind-Blowing Truth of Deflation

The first and most foundational truth Jeff Booth revealed is a concept so alien to our modern experience that it sounds like science fiction: “The natural state of the free market is deflation.”

Think about it. Technology, by its very nature, is a force of efficiency. It allows us to do more with less—less time, less energy, less raw material. From the printing press to the microchip, every major technological leap has drastically lowered the cost of producing goods and services. Moore’s Law, which famously observed the doubling of transistors on a microchip every two years, isn’t just about computing power; it’s a proxy for the exponential rate at which technology drives down costs across every industry it touches.

At the rate technology is growing, prices for almost everything should be in a state of freefall. Your television, your car, your food, your home—they should all be getting radically cheaper year after year.

But they aren’t. Check your bank statement. Your rent. Your life. Everything costs more, not less. The relentless march of technological progress is creating a tidal wave of abundance, but we are drowning in a sea of rising costs. Why this colossal disconnect? The answer lies not in what you’re buying, but in what you’re using to measure its price.