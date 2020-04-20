Bitcoin Adapts to the Specific Needs of Each of Its Users

Unlike financial markets such as Wall Street, Bitcoin works all the time. You can make Bitcoin transactions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As such, Bitcoin is the only true free market in the world.

At the current rate of production of the new blocks of its Blockchain, Bitcoin is expected to have its third Halving in about 20 days. Around May 13, 2020, the daily production of Bitcoin will be halved.

From 1800 new Bitcoins produced per day, it will decrease to 900. A real supply shock for Bitcoin will take place, and it is going to be huge for the price of Bitcoin in the following months.

This reduction in the supply of new Bitcoin mined will occur no matter what. This is the advantage of Bitcoin’s monetary policy which is programmatic. It does not depend on any arbitrary decision of human beings.

Better yet, Bitcoin’s monetary policy is the antithesis of what the Fed and other central banks have been doing for years now. Their only answer to all the ills of the economy is to print more and more money.

Central banks are thus pursuing quantitative easing policies that constantly devalue what everyone own.

Obviously, some are more affected than others by the currency devaluations that result from these unconventional monetary policies. As you can imagine, these are the poorest people first and foremost.

Bitcoin’s monetary policy, on the other hand, is much more protective for its users. Quantitative hardening is the name given to this monetary policy followed by Bitcoin. The evolution of the price of Bitcoin since its creation clearly shows the virtues of quantitative hardening.

This policy of quantitative hardening is constantly proving its superiority over quantitative easing.

As a Bitcoin user, quantitative hardening is essential for you. You ensure a better future for yourself. You protect what you own, and you give yourself the right to live on your own terms.

In a world as uncertain as the one we live in, Bitcoin is an essential guarantee.

Having the right to save money and think about the future becomes even more essential when you have children. As such, many underestimate the importance of Bitcoin in building a better world for our children.

Yet, this is one of the still too little known advantages of Bitcoin.

We all want our children to live in a better world, or at least one that is equivalent to ours. With the current monetary and financial system, you can hardly imagine such a thing.

It must be said that the Fed, as well as other central banks, locks you into a kind of Monopoly game in which you can only suffer currency devaluations without ever having a word to say.

The famous Rule 11 of Monopoly was written at a very particular time. It was written in the mid-1930s when the Great Depression hit the United States hard. It was written primarily to denounce the lawless capitalism that had plunged the United States into crisis.

Almost 90 years later, it seems that no lessons have yet been learned from the past.

In order to escape from this metaphorical prison in which the Fed locks you up, you have no choice but to use Bitcoin, which is your “Get ouf of Fiat System Free” card. This famous card that will allow you to access a better future while helping your children to benefit from it.

The fact that Bitcoin adapts to the multiple needs of its users would almost make us forget its basic functions. Recently, a transaction among so many others caught my attention on the Bitcoin network.

An anonymous person was able to send 5,055 Bitcoins from one end of the world to the other in just 10 minutes for a transaction fee of only $0.25.

This transaction was included in block 625,437 of the Bitcoin Blockchain.

The $34 million transferred for such low fees is another reminder that Bitcoin remains the best solution for cross border money transfers.

The more time passes, the more obvious it becomes that the liquidity injections already decided upon by the Fed and other central banks will not be enough. In the coming weeks, new extraordinary measures will have to be taken.

The bill will probably exceed $10T, which will push the money in circulation at the global level to over $100 trillion very quickly in the future.

At the government level, the stimulus packages that have been decided upon around the world will once again be financed by public debt. Thus, the $2T plan decided by the United States will increase its debt to over $24T.

At the world level, this debt has already reached more than $70T.

The time when a country with a debt of more than 100% of its GDP was an exception seems to be over. Now, a public debt of more than 100% has become the norm for the majority of the world’s major economic powers.

All this poses a threat to the future of your children, and raises questions about the real value of fiat money as I was wondering previously:

From my point of view, the answer is negative. For your part, I leave it to you to make up your own mind, but I have no doubt that the future decisions that will be taken in the context of the economic crisis that is beginning will convince you.

The real questioning of the monetary and financial system that is emerging as a result of this new economic crisis could well be remembered in the future as the tipping point for Bitcoin.

Once again, we come back to our children who will be the only judges of all this in the future.