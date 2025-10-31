Seventeen years ago today, on October 31, 2008, as the financial world was on its knees, shaken by the greatest crisis since 1929, a nine-page document was quietly published on a cryptography mailing list. The author, an enigmatic pseudonym, Satoshi Nakamoto, described a “Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”

This document, now known as the Bitcoin “white paper,” did not make headlines. The world was busy saving the “too big to fail” banks with public money. Yet, this foundational text was a direct and elegant response to the ambient chaos: a monetary system freed from all central authority, all banks, and all government.

Seventeen years. In the long arc of monetary history, it’s the blink of an eye. In the time of technology, it’s an eternity. Bitcoin’s odyssey during these years is a masterclass in the adoption of disruptive ideas, following a now-classic path: first ignored, then mocked, then fought, Bitcoin is now entering the phase of inevitability.

In a world sinking into a sea of debt, where fiat currency looks more and more like a perishable good, this invention is no longer a simple technological curiosity. It has become a signal. A beacon for those seeking to realign with the necessity of valuing the long term and thinking about the future, rather than the obsession with the present.

Phase 1: Indifference and Mockery

In the beginning, Bitcoin was nothing. A toy for cypherpunks, those activists advocating the use of cryptography to protect privacy. When Hal Finney, the first to respond to Satoshi, received the first Bitcoin transaction, the event was as silent as the document itself. For over a year, the network ran for a handful of enthusiasts, its value being zero.

Then came the mockery. The first notorious milestone was the purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins in 2010. This event, now celebrated as “Bitcoin Pizza Day,” was at the time the ultimate proof of its uselessness as a serious currency. It was just “magic internet money.”

As its value emerged from zero, the critics grew louder and came from higher up. The guardians of the traditional financial temple brought out the heavy artillery. Warren Buffett called it “rat poison squared.” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, called it a “fraud” (before his own bank began offering it to its clients). Nobel-winning economists, like Paul Krugman, predicted its imminent death, over and over, calling it a “bubble” with no intrinsic value.

It was exclusively associated with crime. Silk Road, the dark web’s black market, was Bitcoin’s first “killer app,” cementing in the public’s mind the equation “Bitcoin = money for criminals.” The failures of exchanges, like the infamous Mt. Gox, reinforced the idea that this entire ecosystem was just a volatile and dangerous digital Wild West. Mockery was a comfortable shield for those who did not want, or could not, understand the depth of the innovation.

Phase 2: The Fight

You don’t fight a worthless idea. The transition from mockery to combat was the first sign that Bitcoin was becoming serious. This phase took multiple forms.

The first was the state-level fight. China, seeing Bitcoin as a direct threat to its capital controls and its digital Yuan (CBDC) project, “banned” it multiple times. Each ban, whether on mining or transactions, aimed to suffocate the network. Yet, each time, the network adapted. The “hashrate” (the computing power securing Bitcoin) dropped temporarily before migrating to other jurisdictions, notably the United States, proving its antifragile nature. The network has no center, no headquarters. You cannot “shut down” Bitcoin like you shut down a company.

The second was the narrative fight. Seeing that the criminal angle was losing steam as legal use exploded, the attack shifted to its energy consumption. “Bitcoin is boiling the oceans” became the new meme. This criticism, while relevant on the surface, deliberately omitted all context: the energy consumption of the traditional financial system (with its office towers, servers, armored trucks) or that of gold mining. It also ignored Bitcoin’s incentive to seek the cheapest energy, often surplus or renewable (hydro, flared gas), acting as a grid stabilizer. “Proof-of-Work” is not a waste; it is the price of decentralized consensus and iron-clad security. It is what gives the currency its substance.

The third fight is regulatory. Government agencies, particularly in the US, have tried to curb its adoption by creating legal uncertainty, attacking ecosystem companies, and attempting to cut off their access to the banking system.

Yet, despite these incredibly strong headwinds, the network has continued to operate. Block after block, every ten minutes, without interruption, 24/7/365, for 17 years (counting from its creation in January 2009). Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of these frontal attacks eventually wore down its detractors.

Phase 3: The Obviousness of a Sick World

We are now entering the fourth phase: the obviousness. Why now? Because the backdrop against which Bitcoin was born in 2008 has not disappeared. It has metastasized.

In today's world, the money printer and debt are only accelerating...

The 2008 crisis was “solved” by an unprecedented monetary policy: Quantitative Easing (QE). A euphemism for massive money creation by central banks to buy up debt (public and private) and keep interest rates artificially low. What was supposed to be a temporary emergency measure has become the norm.

Then, the 2020 pandemic threw gasoline on this fire. In the span of a few months, governments and central banks injected trillions of dollars, euros, and yen into the economy. This money was created ex nihilo, with a simple mouse click.

This acceleration of the “money printer” has disastrous consequences that more and more citizens are feeling intuitively:

Inflation and Loss of Purchasing Power: When the quantity of money increases faster than the quantity of goods and services, prices rise. A lifetime of savings, patiently accumulated in a bank account, evaporates. The Cantillon Effect: This 18th-century economic principle states that those who receive the newly created money first (banks, large financial institutions, the ultra-wealthy) benefit before prices rise. The last to receive it (employees, retirees, small businesses) bear the full brunt of inflation. It is a massive driver of inequality. Systemic Fragility: Global public debt has exploded. Governments are trapped. They cannot raise interest rates to fight inflation without causing their own bankruptcy (and that of many “zombie” companies kept alive by easy money).

Faced with this reality, the “economic fragility” of our surroundings becomes obvious to millions of people. Inflation is not a natural phenomenon; it is a policy choice. Debt is not a tool of prosperity; it is a transfer of burden to future generations.

It is in this context that Bitcoin appears as an obvious solution. It is not a simple “tech stock” or a “Ponzi scheme.” It is the absolute antithesis of this system.

Faced with the infinite “money printer,” Bitcoin offers absolute scarcity : 21 million units, and not one more. This monetary policy is etched in the code, immutable.

Faced with the opaque decisions of a few central bankers, Bitcoin offers a transparent, decentralized network governed by rules (consensus), not by rulers.

Faced with censorship and seizure, Bitcoin offers individual sovereignty. If you hold your private keys, no one can take your Bitcoins or stop you from using them.

The evidence is so overwhelming that even the temple guardians who fought it yesterday are now rushing to get access. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the US SEC, pushed by giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, is not an epiphenomenon. It is the capitulation of the traditional system in the face of a new asset class it can neither control, nor ignore, nor destroy.

Phase 4: Rebuilding on a Sound Standard

The problem with our current monetary system is not just economic; it is psychological and moral. We need to realign with the necessity of valuing the long term and thinking about the future.

Money is a communication tool. It allows us to exchange value across time and space. If this tool is faulty, if it loses value every day, it corrupts our way of thinking.

A depreciating currency (inflation) creates what economists call a “high time preference.” Why save for tomorrow if your money will be worth less? It’s better to consume everything, right now, and even go into debt to do so. This “present-tense” mentality is visible everywhere: in mass consumption, in short-sighted political projects, in throwaway culture, and in our societies’ inability to tackle long-term problems. We are sacrificing the future for the present.

Bitcoin, by establishing itself as a “sound monetary standard” (sound money), reverses this logic.

As a store of value with a fixed supply, Bitcoin is designed to appreciate as the economy grows (or, at least, not be devalued by decree). It restores a “low time preference.” It gives meaning back to saving. It encourages thinking about the future.

By “anchoring oneself, financially and mentally, to this standard,” it becomes possible to “rebuild on a sound foundation.”

For the individual, it is a financial “Noah’s Ark.” It is the possibility to “opt-out” of the system and store the fruit of one’s labor—one’s time, one’s energy—in an asset that cannot be devalued by political decisions. It is a tool of emancipation.

For society, the implications are profound. A system based on a sound standard forces discipline. Governments can no longer finance their deficits and wars by printing money; they must tax or borrow honestly, facing economic reality. Investments would naturally flow toward sustainable and profitable projects, not toward speculative bubbles fueled by easy money.

This is where the optimistic future lies. It is not a naive “get rich quick” optimism. It is the optimism of those who understand that a fairer, more transparent, and more predictable monetary system unleashes immense human potential. It is a return to individual and collective responsibility.

Final Thoughts: Knowledge as Freedom

Seventeen years ago, on October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto did not just publish a piece of software. He posed a fundamental question: Is our monetary system, based on trust in fallible intermediaries, the only one possible?

The answer, 17 years later, is a resounding “no.”

The road has been long. From obscurity to light, from mockery to inevitability. Today, Bitcoin is no longer a question of “if,” but of “how” and “when.” The economic fragility of our world, built on mountains of debt and oceans of printed money, is acting as a powerful catalyst.

Ignorance is no longer an option. Mockery has become the refuge of those who have not made the effort to understand. The fight continues, but it increasingly looks like a rearguard action.

The time has come to move past the prejudices and sensational headlines. Get interested in Bitcoin. Study it. Take the time to understand it. Read the white paper. Ask yourself why it was created, how it functions without a leader, and what absolute scarcity means in a digital world.

You don’t have to buy it. You don’t have to “believe” in it. But you owe it to yourself, as a citizen aware of the fragility of the world, to understand it.

Because knowledge is always the first step toward freedom.

