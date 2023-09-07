If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

I've already explained that Bitcoin is a true democracy in the noblest sense of the word.

The process of evolving Bitcoin's source code meets very precise criteria. Evolution proposals are discussed between developers and all those who wish to participate on a dedicated mailing list. Then, if there is sufficient interest in a proposal, a Bitcoin source code enhancement proposal is made.

This is called a BIP for Bitcoin Improvement Proposal.

For the modification to be accepted, as many network participants as possible must agree to it.

For several weeks now, BIP 300 has been causing controversy in the Bitcoin world. For those who haven't made the connection with this code name, it's Drivechain. I'm sure it's already passed through your news feed if you follow Bitcoin-related news assiduously.

Paul Sztorc and CryptAxe are the authors of this proposal, which dates back to mid-2017.

Here are the motivations behind their BIP: