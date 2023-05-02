The long-awaited big moment has never been so close. It will be even closer when you read this BTC Price Update.

Tomorrow is the day the Fed will make its monetary policy decisions in America at the third FOMC Meeting of 2023.

Jerome Powell will take the floor 30 minutes later for a speech that will be scrutinized and analyzed by everyone. JPMorgan will be able to test its new AI model aimed at predicting market direction following a speech by the Fed chairman...

A 25 basis point hike will be announced at a minimum.

More would be a surprise, a pause in the Fed's rate hike even more so.