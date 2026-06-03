The price of Bitcoin has fallen below the $70,000 mark, and like clockwork, panic is setting in again. Social media timelines are flooded with doom-laden predictions, trading forums are ablaze with anxiety, and the mainstream media is eagerly drafting its next batch of “Bitcoin is Dead” obituaries. For many, the drop feels like a punch to the gut. The euphoria of the bull run has evaporated, replaced by the gnawing, familiar dread of the red candle.

But take a step back. Take a deep breath. And start to understand a fundamental, liberating truth: it doesn’t matter.

If a drop below $70,000—or any arbitrary fiat milestone—is causing you to lose sleep, it is a glaring indicator that you are caught in a mental trap. Stop constantly measuring the price of Bitcoin in weak money. Try to understand the “why” of Bitcoin. Once you truly grasp what this network represents, the daily volatility becomes noise. You will sleep better afterward.

If you are still panicking like this, it is highly probable that you haven’t grasped the core concept of Bitcoin, and you are not here for the right reasons. Greed is playing tricks on you, and if you allow it to dictate your actions, you risk losing big.

It is time to ask yourself the hard questions. It is time to go back to basics and rediscover why the Bitcoin revolution is a unique opportunity that humanity must seize—a revolution whose price measurement in weak, inflatable fiat currency at any given moment is entirely meaningless.

Part I: The Anatomy of Panic and the Trap of Greed

Why do the majority of people panic when the price drops? To answer this, we have to examine the psychological drivers that bring most people to the cryptocurrency market in the first place.

For the vast majority, the initial attraction to Bitcoin is purely financial. It is the allure of the “Number Go Up” technology. We live in a world where traditional avenues of wealth generation—saving a portion of your salary, buying a starter home, investing in safe bonds—have been systematically dismantled by inflation and wage stagnation. The younger generations, feeling priced out of the traditional American (or global) dream, look to Bitcoin as a lottery ticket out of the rat race.

When you buy Bitcoin to get rich in fiat, you are not buying a revolution; you are buying a volatile derivative of the system you are trying to escape.

This is where greed plays its tricks. When your sole motivation is to accumulate more US Dollars or Euros, you view Bitcoin merely as a vehicle to transport you from your current fiat net worth to a higher fiat net worth. You are treating a paradigm-shifting monetary network like a tech stock on steroids.

When the chart is green, everything is fine. You feel like a genius. The dopamine hits are frequent, and you begin calculating what color your new car will be. But when the chart turns red, your entire psychological foundation crumbles. Because you view Bitcoin through the lens of fiat, a drop in fiat price equates to a loss of wealth, a loss of status, and the death of your dreams. The red candles dictate your daily mood, turning you into an emotional hostage to market makers, algorithmic trading bots, and macroeconomic shifts that you cannot control.

The Dangers of the Fiat Mindset

If you are panicking at a dip below $70,000, you are suffering from a severe case of the “fiat mindset.” This mindset operates on a few dangerous fallacies:

The Illusion of the Finish Line: You believe there is a specific fiat price at which you will “cash out” and finally be secure.

The Tyranny of Volatility: You equate volatility with risk. You believe that because Bitcoin’s price fluctuates wildly in the short term, it is fundamentally unsafe.

The Misunderstanding of Value: You believe that value is dictated by what the current market is willing to pay in fiat currency at this exact second.

By holding onto these fallacies, you risk losing big. The market is a mechanism for transferring wealth from the impatient to the patient. When you panic-sell your Bitcoin because the fiat price dropped, you are handing over the scarcest digital asset in human history to someone who understands its value better than you do. You are selling your lifeboat to jump back onto a sinking ship, simply because the lifeboat was rocking in the waves.

Part II: The Broken Denominator and the Illusion of “Weak Money”

To cure yourself of this panic, you must fundamentally change how you measure value. You must recognize the absurdity of measuring Bitcoin in “weak money.”

What is weak money? Weak money is fiat currency—the US Dollar, the Euro, the Yen, the Pound. It is money decreed by a government, backed by nothing but the full faith and credit (and military might) of that government. Historically, all fiat currencies eventually return to their intrinsic value: zero.

The Shrinking Ruler

Imagine you are building a house. You need to cut a piece of wood to exactly one meter. But the ruler you are using is made of a strange material that shrinks by 5% to 10% every year. One day, you measure the wood, and it says 1 meter. A year later, you measure the same piece of wood with the same ruler, and the ruler tells you the wood is now 1.1 meters long.

Did the wood grow? No. The ruler shrank.

This is exactly what happens when you measure Bitcoin in US Dollars. The US Dollar is a shrinking ruler. Since the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, the dollar has lost over 96% of its purchasing power. When we went off the gold standard in 1971, the erosion of purchasing power accelerated exponentially.

In recent years, we have seen central banks around the world engage in unprecedented money printing. Trillions of dollars, euros, and yen were conjured out of thin air to plug the holes in a fundamentally fragile economic system. This is quantitative easing. This is debasement.

When you say, “Bitcoin crashed to $65,000,” you are assuming the Dollar is the static constant and Bitcoin is the variable. But the opposite is closer to the truth. One Bitcoin equals exactly one Bitcoin. The total supply is capped at 21 million. The issuance schedule is mathematically locked and predictable. It is the fiat currency that is the wild, unpredictable variable, expanding infinitely at the whims of central bankers and politicians.

Why Measuring Bitcoin in Fiat is Meaningless

Measuring a thermodynamically sound, strictly scarce digital asset in an infinitely printable, politically manipulated fiat currency is an exercise in futility.

Fiat has an infinite supply cap.

Bitcoin has a 21 million supply cap.

When the fiat price of Bitcoin goes up over the long term, it is not just because Bitcoin is “gaining value.” It is largely because the fiat currency is losing value. It is the denominator bleeding out.

If you understand this, the recent price drop is immediately contextualized. Did the fundamentals of the Bitcoin network change when the price dropped below $70,000? Did the 21 million hard cap increase? Did the network get hacked? Did the nodes go offline? No. The protocol continued to produce a block roughly every ten minutes. The network remained secure. The underlying reality of the asset did not shift one iota.

The only thing that changed was the short-term exchange rate between a perfect monetary asset and a dying fiat currency, driven by leveraged speculators and macroeconomic noise. Why would you let that dictate your mental well-being?

Part III: The “Why” of Bitcoin - Going Back to Basics

To truly immunize yourself against market panic, you must understand the “why” of Bitcoin. You must transition from viewing it as a speculative investment to viewing it as a profound technological and social revolution.

The Genesis of a Revolution

Bitcoin was not created in a vacuum. It was born out of the ashes of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis. On January 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the Genesis Block of Bitcoin. Embedded within the code of that first block was a message, a headline from the Times of London: “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

This was not a coincidence. It was a declaration of intent.

The 2008 crisis exposed the deep rot at the heart of the traditional financial system. It revealed a system where banks could take massive, reckless risks, socialize their losses, and be bailed out by taxpayers through the printing of new money, which in turn devalued the money of the working class. It was a system characterized by moral hazard, opacity, and the centralization of power in the hands of a few unelected officials.

Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin as an antidote to this systemic corruption. The “why” of Bitcoin is to separate money from the state. Just as the separation of church and state was a necessary step in human evolution to prevent the concentration of absolute power, the separation of money and state is the next logical step for a free society.

The Pillar of Absolute Scarcity

Throughout human history, people have used various items as money: shells, glass beads, livestock, silver, and gold. The best forms of money were those that were the hardest to produce. If a form of money is easy to produce, whoever has the power to produce it will do so until the money becomes worthless.

Gold became the global standard because it was scarce and required immense physical energy to extract from the earth. But gold had a fatal flaw: it was heavy and difficult to transport and secure. This physical limitation necessitated the creation of banks and centralized vaults to store the gold, which eventually led to the creation of paper certificates representing the gold, which ultimately led to governments severing the tie to gold entirely, giving us the fiat system we have today.

Bitcoin solves the gold problem. It is “digital gold,” but infinitely superior.

Absolute Scarcity: Unlike gold, where a massive price increase could theoretically make asteroid mining viable, Bitcoin’s supply is mathematically capped at 21 million. No matter how much energy or capital is thrown at the network, not a single fraction of a Bitcoin can be created beyond that limit. It is the first artificially scarce asset in human history. Immutability: The rules of Bitcoin are enforced by a decentralized network of tens of thousands of nodes spread across the globe. No CEO, no board of directors, and no government can change the code to print more Bitcoin or censor a transaction. Portability: You can carry a billion dollars’ worth of Bitcoin in your head by memorizing a 12-word seed phrase. You can transmit value across the globe at the speed of light, without needing a bank’s permission.

Proof of Work: Tying Digital Truth to Physical Reality

One of the most misunderstood aspects of Bitcoin is its energy consumption. Critics often point to Bitcoin mining and cry foul about environmental impact. But this reveals a fundamental lack of understanding of the “why.”

Bitcoin uses Proof of Work. Miners expend computational energy to solve complex cryptographic puzzles to add the next block to the blockchain. This energy expenditure is not a bug; it is the ultimate feature. It ties the digital scarcity of Bitcoin to the physical laws of thermodynamics.

You cannot forge a Bitcoin. You cannot create it out of thin air with a keystroke, the way central banks create fiat. You must prove you expended real-world energy to earn it. This makes the network incredibly secure. To attack Bitcoin and rewrite its history, an attacker would have to expend an unfathomable amount of physical energy—an amount that is economically and practically impossible to coordinate.

When you hold Bitcoin, you are holding encapsulated, thermodynamically proven energy. You are holding the most secure, unhackable property ledger ever devised by human minds.

Part IV: The Paradigm Shift - Taking Control

If you have read this far and you still feel the urge to check the price on an exchange every five minutes, you need to actively work on shifting your paradigm. You must stop being a prisoner of the current system and take control of what Bitcoin offers you.

Becoming Your Own Bank

In the traditional system, you do not truly own your money. When you deposit your salary into a bank account, you are making an unsecured loan to the bank. The bank legally owns that money, and you have an IOU. If the bank fails, you are at the mercy of government insurance policies. If the government decides it doesn’t like your political views, your spending habits, or your business, it can freeze your account with a single phone call. Look at the Canadian trucker protests or the weaponization of the SWIFT system for recent, stark examples.

Bitcoin offers you true financial sovereignty. When you hold your own private keys (in a hardware wallet), you and you alone control your wealth. It cannot be frozen. It cannot be seized without physical coercion. It cannot be inflated away.

This is a profound responsibility, but it is also the ultimate freedom. Taking self-custody of your Bitcoin is the ultimate act of peaceful rebellion against a broken financial matrix. It is a declaration that you will no longer participate in a system that relies on the systemic theft of your purchasing power.

Lowering Your Time Preference

The fiat system encourages a “high time preference.” Because your money is constantly losing value, you are incentivized to spend it immediately. Why save for the future when the dollars you save today will buy 10% less next year? This leads to rampant consumerism, crippling debt, and a society focused entirely on short-term gratification.

Bitcoin, by contrast, forces a “low time preference.” Because Bitcoin is absolutely scarce, its purchasing power is designed to increase over time as global productivity increases. When you realize that the money you save today will buy more in the future, you are incentivized to save, to plan, and to build for the long term.

Bitcoin fixes the money. And by fixing the money, it fixes the incentive structures of the world.

When you adopt a low time preference, a drop below $70,000 ceases to be a tragedy. In fact, if you are still accumulating, it is a blessing. It is an opportunity to acquire more of the scarcest asset in the world at a discount.

Overcoming Unit Bias

Part of the psychological hurdle is “unit bias.” People look at the price of one whole Bitcoin and think, “I missed the boat. I can’t afford a whole coin.” They then turn to useless altcoins that cost fractions of a penny, hoping for a 10,000x return.

You must remember that Bitcoin is highly divisible. Each Bitcoin is composed of 100 million Satoshis (Sats). You do not need to buy a whole Bitcoin. You can stack Sats.

Stop looking at the fiat value of your portfolio. Look at the number of Satoshis you own. Does that number go down during a market correction? No. If you had 5 million Sats yesterday, and the fiat price crashes today, you still have 5 million Sats. Your share of the 21 million network remains mathematically intact.

Part V: The Geopolitical Game Theory

To further cement your conviction, zoom out and look at the global macroeconomic landscape. We are entering an era of unprecedented geopolitical instability. The unipolar world order is fracturing. The weaponization of the US Dollar as a tool of foreign policy has awakened sovereign nations to the dangers of relying on a currency controlled by a single government.

Countries are actively seeking alternatives to the dollar hegemony. Central banks are hoarding gold at record rates. But as I established earlier, gold has fatal flaws in a digital, interconnected world.

Bitcoin represents a neutral, global, censorship-resistant settlement network. Bitcoin is money without a master. It belongs to no nation, yet it is available to all. As the trust in centralized institutions continues to erode, the game theory of Bitcoin adoption becomes irresistible.

If one nation begins to heavily accumulate Bitcoin, other nations are forced to follow suit, lest they be left behind in the new financial paradigm. We are already seeing the beginnings of this at the nation-state level with El Salvador, and at the institutional level with the approval of Wall Street ETFs.

The integration of Bitcoin into the traditional financial architecture is not the end goal—it is merely the Trojan Horse. Wall Street may want Bitcoin to generate fiat fees, but in doing so, they legitimize the asset and provide on-ramps for millions of people. Eventually, the realization will hit: why pay a middleman to hold your Bitcoin when you can hold it yourself?

This transition will take time. It will not happen overnight, and it will not happen in a straight line. The path will be paved with massive volatility, regulatory crackdowns, media FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt), and sharp price corrections.

But the destination is mathematically inevitable.

Final Thoughts: Stop Letting the Colors Dictate Your Life

The next time you open your portfolio tracker and see a sea of red, remember why you are here.

Are you here to gamble on a volatile tech stock to make a quick buck? If so, the stress is going to consume you, and the market will eventually shake you out.

Or are you here to participate in the most important monetary revolution since the invention of the double-entry ledger? Are you here to opt out of a system that steals your time and energy through silent inflation? Are you here to secure unconfiscatable property for your family’s future?

If it is the latter, then a drop below $70,000 is nothing but a blip on the radar. It is noise.

Here is your action plan:

Stop checking the price. Delete the exchange apps from your home screen. Educate yourself. Read The Truth About Bitcoin. Understand the history of money, the mechanics of inflation, and the technical brilliance of Proof of Work. Take Self-Custody. If your Bitcoin is on an exchange, it is not your Bitcoin. Withdraw it to a hardware wallet. Learn the profound peace of mind that comes with absolute ownership. Think in Satoshis. You are accumulating a fixed percentage of a finite pie. That percentage cannot be diluted. Zoom Out. Look at the 5-year, 10-year, and 15-year charts. The short-term volatility is the price you pay for long-term purchasing power preservation.

It is entirely up to you to decide if you want to continue letting the color of the charts dictate your daily mood. Green does not mean everything is fine—it just means the herd is greedy. Red does not mean everything is bad—it just means the herd is fearful.

You are not the herd. You are an early adopter of a monetary renaissance.

Don’t be a prisoner of the current system any longer. Stop measuring your wealth by the yardstick of a dying currency. Take control of what Bitcoin offers you: sovereignty, scarcity, and truth.

Close the charts. Understand the “why.” And go get a good night’s sleep.

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