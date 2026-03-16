If you spend more than five minutes scrolling through financial media, tech blogs, or your favorite social feed, you’ve probably seen the headlines. They usually come in two flavors right now. The first is a very confident, very absolutist claim that looks something like: “Bitcoin mining is officially unprofitable below $X price.” The second, which is practically inescapable these days, is that “Artificial Intelligence is eating the world, consuming all available energy, and effectively killing Bitcoin.”

It sounds incredibly convincing, doesn’t it? It fits perfectly into a clean, simple spreadsheet. The problem is that the real world of energy grids, thermodynamics, and large-scale computation doesn’t live in a simple spreadsheet.

The human reality of how these physical infrastructure projects actually operate on the ground is fascinatingly complex. When you step away from the desktop models and look at what power engineers, grid operators, and infrastructure builders are actually doing, the narrative falls apart. The truth is much more nuanced—and honestly, a lot more interesting.

Far from being hunted to extinction by the rise of Generative AI, the data shows that the sprawling, power-hungry AI data centers of tomorrow actually need Bitcoin mining to survive, scale, and get approval to build in the first place.

To understand why, we have to throw out the idea of the “flat-rate electricity bill” and look at the weird, wild world of global energy markets.

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The Myth of the “Unprofitable” Price Threshold

When traditional analysts declare that Bitcoin mining is dead below a specific price, they are almost always relying on a fundamentally flawed mental model. They imagine a miner buying the newest, shiniest hardware, plugging it into the local commercial grid at a standard rate of 7 or 8 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), and leaving it running 24/7.

If that were the only way to mine, they’d be right. But modern, sophisticated miners aren’t just plugging into a wall socket. They are opportunistic energy scavengers, capturing value in places and ways that traditional consumers simply can’t. Here is what the spreadsheets miss.

1. The Heat Equation: When Bitcoin is Just a Byproduct

Let’s look at Europe. Electricity prices there are notoriously high, which theoretically means compute-intensive operations like crypto mining should be dead on arrival. Yet, mining still exists there. How? Because the miners flipped the script.

Every single watt of electricity pumped into a computer chip is eventually converted into thermal energy—heat. A normal data center spends a fortune (and wastes millions of gallons of water) just trying to blow that heat out into the atmosphere. But some incredibly clever operators realized that heat is a valuable commodity.

By taking their mining rigs and hooking them up to municipal district heating systems, massive commercial greenhouses, or even public swimming pools, the miners’ primary business becomes selling heat. The Bitcoin they earn (the SATS) isn’t their main revenue stream anymore; it’s a mathematically guaranteed byproduct of keeping the local greenhouse warm in January. When someone pays you for your heat, your “break-even” price for mining Bitcoin drops to near zero.

2. Buying the Power Plant: The Zero Marginal Cost Game