Even before explaining what Bitcoin is, we must explain why it exists.

It is with this fundamental premise that any serious reflection on Bitcoin must begin. Too often, the general public, the media, and even some investors get lost in the technical maze of the blockchain, cryptographic keys, or price volatility, forgetting the essential: the original philosophy. Bitcoin was not born from a simple technological challenge. It is the direct, radical, and bold response to a systemic failure.

To understand Bitcoin, we must dive into the flaws of our traditional financial system, analyze the very nature of money, and rediscover what it truly means to “own” value. Here is an in-depth exploration of this digital revolution that completely rethinks our relationship with money.

How the Calculated Dismantling of the Global Order is Forging the Continental Fortresses of Tomorrow.

1. The Genesis: Addressing the Flaws of the Human Monetary System

The initial idea behind Bitcoin rests on a relentless observation: the world has a vital need for decentralized monetary instruments whose monetary policy no longer depends on human decisions, which are, by nature, fallible and subject to political pressure.

The erosion by money printing

Historically, fiat currencies (like the euro, the dollar, or the yen) have all faced the same peril: the temptation of the money printer. In a system where money is issued by central banks and where governments accumulate chronic deficits, the easy way out often consists of creating money out of thin air to finance debt.

This mechanism has a name: monetary inflation. While it may seem painless in the short term, it acts in reality as an invisible tax. Every newly printed bill dilutes the value of all the bills already in circulation. Over the decades, the purchasing power of savers has collapsed. Bitcoin was thought out and designed as a bulwark, a robust alternative to these currencies whose value is inexorably weakened by stimulus policies and massive state indebtedness.

Eliminating the “Human Factor”