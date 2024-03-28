US debt is rapidly approaching $35T.

Yesterday, I wrote a quick thought on the subject on Nostr:

“Faced With the Infinite Debt of the US Government, Citizens Have Only One Option to Preserve Their Future: Bitcoin.”

I also published this thought as a video on TikTok:

While having a debt-to-GDP ratio above 100% has always been taboo in the past, it's no longer the case in America, and just about everywhere else in the world.

American debt represents 123% of American GDP!

America has never printed so much money, nor borrowed so much. Over $6,000 billion last quarter...

That's not a mistake on my part. That’s the number!

Of course, much of this money is being used to pay down existing debts. As Janet Yellen said a year ago, America can't pay off its debt without going deeper and deeper into debt. You're stuck in the middle of an infinite vicious circle that keeps making you poorer and poorer every month.

Some of this borrowed money is being added to the already enormous US debt. The $40T mark is clearly in sight, and even $46T by 2028 at the current pace: