Before the Next Bitcoin Bull Market, Remember These 6 Essential Things

Bitcoin will have had its Black Thursday during the month of March 2020 with its price falling below $4K to reach $3,800 on some trading platforms. That Black Thursday saw Bitcoin price lose 50% of its value in a few hours.

Bitcoin’s opponents were quick to rejoice by hastily questioning its status as a safe haven in times of crisis.

Unfortunately for Bitcoin’s opponents, a strong rebound quickly took place in the aftermath as Bitcoin price was already back above $5.5K just a few hours after the $3,800 low. The HODLERS of last resort once again showed their unwavering confidence in Bitcoin on this occasion.

Since that event, Bitcoin price has been steadily recovering. The month of March 2020 ended with Bitcoin price around $6,300. Throughout the month of April 2020, Bitcoin price was between $6,500 and $7,300.

By last weekend, Bitcoin price had begun testing values around $7,700. The extreme fear sentiment in the market was clearly shifting to mere fear, or even a kind of optimism among some.

The approach of Bitcoin’s third Halving is clearly not unrelated to this renewed optimism among many investors.

This event is causing a lot of talk well beyond the cryptocurrency community, and it is logical that this should spill over into increased demand for Bitcoin.

The situation accelerated on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with Bitcoin seeing its price rise from $7,700 to $8,800, a 15% increase in just a few hours. Proof once again that Bitcoin’s volatility can be your best ally if you choose to be a Bitcoin HODLER.

Once the $8,800 resistance was broken, Bitcoin price continued to rise to as high as $9,400 this Thursday, April 30, 2020. The mid-March 2020 drop in Bitcoin price has been totally erased, and Bitcoin has performed +23% since the beginning of the year at the time of writing.

A FOMO feeling has even started to take hold of the Bitcoin market yesterday, symbolized by the Coinbase trading platform, which could not cope with the massive influx of users and was inaccessible for a while.

As a very strong bull market for Bitcoin is now in sight, I’m going to give you a refresher by reminding you of the 6 essential things to keep in mind when Bitcoin enters this type of market.

1. Bitcoin is an extremely volatile market

Bitcoin has taken such a place in the world today that one would almost forget that it is just over eleven years old. Bitcoin is a very young market.

Because of its youth, and its relatively low market cap, Bitcoin is an extremely volatile market.

Before buying Bitcoin, you should keep in mind that Bitcoin price can drop as much as 50% as it did on Black Thursday in March 2020. On the other hand, Bitcoin can also drop more than 15% in a single day, as was the case on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

This volatility of Bitcoin should be seen as a feature rather than a bug.

It adds to Bitcoin’s unique properties that make it an objectively better store of value for the masses than gold.

As always with asset volatility, it can be your best ally, or your worst enemy. It is up to you to behave properly when buying Bitcoin to make this volatility your best ally.

A good way to take advantage of this volatility is to choose to be a Bitcoin HODLER rather than a Bitcoin Trader.

2. You can lose all your money by buying Bitcoin

Bitcoin is not an asset like any other. Bitcoin is a real paradigm shift. Bitcoin gives you back control over what you own. By the way, we’re not talking about investing in Bitcoin, we’re talking about buying Bitcoin.

Bitcoin gives you back power, but it comes at a price: you are responsible for the security of what you own.

When you buy Bitcoin, it’s up to you to take care of your Bitcoins. No one guarantees your Bitcoin except yourself. I think this is great news.

The best way to secure your Bitcoins is to buy a hardware wallet and send your Bitcoins to that hardware wallet. By leaving your Bitcoins on a trading platform, you take the same risk of censorship as with the traditional banking system.

Remember the following formula:

“Not your keys, Not your Bitcoins.”

Once you have the keys associated to your Bitcoins, you can really do whatever you want with them as long as you don’t lose your 24-word recovery phrase.

So if you neglect your security, you can lose all your Bitcoins.

Finally, given the youthfulness of the Bitcoin market, you need to keep in mind that this market could very well explode in flight. I don’t believe this at all, but be prepared for the worst case scenario.

3. Only buy Bitcoin with money you can afford to lose

In the world of traditional finance, there is one golden rule:

Never Invest Money That You Can’t Afford To Lose.

This rule also applies to the Bitcoin world. You should only buy Bitcoin with money you can afford to lose.

Don’t put yourself in an uncomfortable financial position to buy even more Bitcoins. You could be trapped afterwards into making bad sales choices to support yourself.

To be able to sustain the Bitcoin revolution in the long run, you need to be smart with your Bitcoin buying strategy. A good solution is to smooth out your costs by adopting a Dollar Cost Averaging strategy.

This means buying Bitcoin on a regular basis, month after month, for example.

4. Beware of FOMO and FUD feelings

One of the great secrets of those who make winning investments in life is to never let their emotions get the better of their sense of logical reasoning.

In the Bitcoin world, you have to keep a cool head no matter what.

The FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) feeling is the one we began to see on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 when Bitcoin price quickly skyrocketed from $7,700 to $8,800.

When Bitcoin price starts to take off, everyone starts wanting to buy it, and that’s how we can see a trading platform like Coinbase becoming inaccessible due to a massive influx of users.

Conversely, during the Bitcoin Dark Thursday in March 2020, we witnessed the rise of the opposite feeling: the FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) feeling.

The liquidity crisis that was emerging was pushing a lot of investors to try to recover as much liquidity as possible from each of the liquid markets in which they had an interest.

Bitcoin was concerned, and the more the Bitcoin price started to fall, the more some non-Believers started to doubt even if they would sell at a loss Bitcoins they had bought less than 6 months before when the price of Bitcoin was above $10K.

In both cases, this is a fundamental mistake that you must avoid.

Whether Bitcoin rises 15% or falls 50% should not distract you from the bottom line: its fundamentals.

After Bitcoin Black Thursday, Bitcoin’s fundamentals were still excellent. Bitcoiners took the opportunity to strengthen their positions and buy more Bitcoin.

Their unwavering confidence in the Bitcoin revolution will be rewarded. It’s up to you to analyze things carefully so that you can really benefit from Bitcoin.

5. Do your own research before buying Bitcoin

In order to avoid giving in to FOMO or FUD feelings, you need to be able to form your own opinion of things about Bitcoin. To do this, you need to do your own research.

In life, and therefore in the Bitcoin world, it is what you don’t know that costs you money.

So you have to try to learn as much as you can about Bitcoin, but also about the economy in general.

The more you understand the mechanisms of the monetary and financial system, the more you will be able to understand why certain decisions made by central banks will have a strong impact on the Bitcoin price.

This is currently the case with the trillions of dollars injected into the fiat system by the Fed.

The reason is simple: it will lead to a currency devaluation that will ultimately benefit safe havens. As Bitcoin is a safe haven in times of crisis, its price will be boosted by these macroeconomic conditions.

As I have just shown you, the more you know, the better it will be for you. It is up to you to increase your knowledge to make the best possible decisions for your future.

6. Set reasonable time slots to buy or sell Bitcoin

This last point applies beyond a bull market in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the only true free market in the world. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, this does not mean that you have to spend your time following the price of Bitcoin in a frenzied manner.

If you fall into this trap, you will lose your foresight and let your emotions override your sense of logical reasoning.

It is therefore essential that you set reasonable time slots for buying and selling Bitcoin.

Furthermore, once you have made the decision to buy or sell Bitcoin, leave the Bitcoin price aside for at least a few hours.

You made your decision based on Bitcoin’s fundamentals and your own research, so you don’t need to keep checking the price frantically. Take responsibility for your decision and move on.

Conclusion

Expectations for Bitcoin Halving continue to rise as evidenced by the explosion in Google search volumes for the term “Bitcoin Halving”. It must be said that Halving is in sight as it will take place in just 11 days.

On May 12, 2020, a real shock to the daily supply of Bitcoin will take place.

Of course, Halving will not have an immediate effect on Bitcoin price. Historically, this occurs within a time window of 18 to 24 months after the Bitcoin Halving.

Nevertheless, I invite you today to prepare for the very strong bull market on Bitcoin that we will see in the coming months in order to take full advantage of it. By adapting your behavior to take into account the 6 essential things I have just presented to you, you will be in the best conditions.