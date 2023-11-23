If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

One year after the collapse of FTX following the explosion of the SBF scam, Binance has just taken a major blow with the $4.3B legal settlement with the DOJ, which also includes the resignation of Changpeng Zhao as CEO of Binance. CZ will not be able to return to Binance's helm for several years, and the company will be under US surveillance for the next 5 years.

I have detailed all this here:

For many in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency world, the DOJ's action was aimed at weakening Binance's clout in the cryptocurrency world ahead of a potential approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs from BlackRock or Fidelity.

Many imagine that this weakening of Binance will benefit American exchange platforms, which are more in line with American laws and, above all, easier to control.

BlackRock and Fidelity own 10% of Coinbase.

However, the SEC has just launched a new offensive, this time against Kraken. SEC has charged Kraken for operating as an unregistered securities exchange in offering 16 crypto securities such as Solana, Cardano, and Algorand.

As you can see, exchanges are never immune to action by legislators, wherever they may be.

Some will try to tell you that this happens mainly during a Bear Market. They'll tell you that the market needs to be purged of the excesses of the previous Bull Market.

My answer to this type of assertion is simple: Bear Market or Bull Market, your Bitcoin or Shitcoins are at risk when they're on these exchanges because these exchanges are never safe!

That's why you need to apply the “Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin” meme to the letter. This meme was created to remind you of the absolute necessity of owning your Bitcoin's private keys.

If you own your Bitcoin's private keys, you're in control. Protect yourself from FTX or Binance. You can't be censored. You gain access to the true liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

If you haven't already done so, my advice is to take action as soon as possible by securing your private keys on a hardware wallet. The good news is that, as we're in the middle of Black Friday week, you'll be able to do so while taking advantage of some great deals.

I'll tell you about them below.

Trezor and Ledger, the two leaders in hardware wallets, are taking advantage of this Black Friday week to offer some attractive deals.

Please note that these are affiliate links.

Let's have a look at Trezor.

Up to 40% off on Trezor wallets and accessories:

Ledger's marketing approach is different for this Black Friday week, as the manufacturer has decided to send you Bitcoin in exchange for the purchase of one of its products.

If you're looking to buy a Ledger hardware wallet, this is a great opportunity:

Get $20 in BTC with a Ledger Nano S Plus.

Get $30 in BTC with a Ledger Nano.

Get $50 in BTC with the “Ledger Nano Duo” bundle, which contains both a Ledger Nano S Plus and a Ledger Nano X.

These offers are valid until November 27. Don't delay if you want to take advantage of them.

As always, the choice is yours.

Ultimately, what's important is that you take possession of your private keys, whether via Ledger, Trezor, or any other hardware wallet manufacturer. That's how you really take control of the fruits of your labor.

