Even though the American dollar has taken advantage of the war in Ukraine to show its strength, are we at the beginning of a reversal of its hegemony?

Some people will tell me again and again that the American dollar will lose its status as king, but in the end, it is still there as a hegemonic king giving America an exorbitant privilege over the rest of the world.

This is precisely where the problem lies …

The average lifespan of a currency as a world reserve currency is 100 years:

The American dollar has passed this date, and it is clear that China and Russia have been wanting to move forward in de-dollarizing the world for years.

Russia has made gold an essential part of its efforts to free itself from the US dollar. China is still largely exposed to the US dollar, but Xi Jinping's country has been reducing its exposure year after year while strengthening its gold reserves:

The unholy alliance between China and Russia is based on the common goal of toppling the American dollar from its throne.

Vladimir Putin's Russia has just explained that the sanctions will only accelerate its switch to China and the yuan. Export contracts between the two countries will be negotiated mainly in Chinese yuan, and a small part in rubles.

Saudi Arabia, which received Xi Jinping with great pomp at the beginning of 2023, seems to want to give the petroyuan a chance. Petroyuan? Yes, you read that right! Saudi Arabia is planning to denominate oil contracts with China in yuan.

This would be a new blow for Joe Biden's America, which has understood that MBS intends to detach itself from the American influence.

It remains to be seen how America would react militarily if this was confirmed between China and Saudi Arabia because the past has already shown us that America is ready to use the army to preserve the hegemony of its dollar on the world.

Remember the Iraq war in 2003 and the intervention in Libya in 2011 by America to prevent Muammar Gaddafi from undermining the petrodollars by denominating oil in the euro...

Behind the Russia-China-Saudi Arabia axis, we will soon be able to add Iran, which is in the process of making peace with Saudi Arabia under the aegis of China. This would not help Israel but would pacify the whole region and reinforce the de-dollarization of the world.

To these countries, we could potentially add the other BRICS, namely India, Brazil, and South Africa, which would see an opportunity to better counterbalance the weight of the West on the world.

This is what is repeated at each BRICS summit: the BRICS countries want to work towards the birth of a multi-polar world in which the rules of the game will be more favorable to them because the Americans are the ones who dictate the rules in the current system.

China knows this only too well and Xi Jinping knows that he will not be able to make China the first world power for the 100 years of the People's Republic of China if America continues to have the exorbitant privilege of the king dollar.

In the wake of China, Russia, and the BRICS, many African countries could switch to the yuan by giving in to the sirens of a more equitable multi-polar world. I say sirens here because what Russia and China are selling to the rest of the world is not good news to me.

It is not necessarily better than the colonialist past of the West, but it is regimes of a totalitarian nature that will be promoted by the China-Russia axis throughout the world.

This is not the world I want. And I hope it is not the world you want.

The danger with this yuan that would assert itself as a new world reserve currency is that China already has everything in place with its digital yuan which will only lock the people a little more into a society of mass surveillance.

I repeat myself again and again, but in the face of these CBDCs that will continue to grow in the future, Bitcoin will be your best weapon.

Indeed, with Bitcoin, which is a free and transparent alternative system, you can decide to say no. You can decide to spend your money as you wish. You can decide to spend your money as you wish and when you wish. You can decide to save it without the risk of inflation taking your purchasing power to the bottom.

In short, Bitcoin will give you an essential alternative to keep control of your money, and ultimately your life.

Amid this new world that is taking shape for the future, you have no certainty as to whether the dollar will remain king or whether the yuan will take over, or whether a more balanced world will be defined by taking away America's exorbitant privilege.

What you can be sure of is that the Bitcoin system, which has been operating for over 14 years now, will always be there with a monetary policy that does not change. One block issued every 10 minutes. A reward in BTC that is halved every 210,000 blocks issued to zero by 2140.

A simple image of a mathematical formula perfectly summarizes Bitcoin's monetary policy:

A hard-capped supply of 21 million units of BTC. A permissionless and trustless system that allows everyone to audit the Bitcoin system at any time.

These guarantees that the Bitcoin protocol gives you seem to me to be essential to propelling yourself into the future with a minimum of certainty into tomorrow's world, which looks more uncertain than ever.

It is up to you to decide, as always, because you alone have the power, provided you take it back from the powerful people at the head of the current system.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

