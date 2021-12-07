As Bitcoin Price Goes Back Above $51K, Everyone Wonders if $69K Was the Top of This Cycle

Here is my humble opinion on this question.

Comment 2Share

Will the $69K reached on November 10, 2021, represent the top of this Bitcoin market cycle?

This is a question you must naturally ask yourself. Everyone in the Bitcoin world is asking it now. If $69K were the top of this cycle, then we would already be in a Bear Market for Bitcoin.

I don't believe in this hypothesis as I explained in a previous issue:

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter
Has Bitcoin Entered a Bear Market? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.
Bear Market or not? That is the question for Bitcoin right now. At least, that is the question that is becoming prevalent in the market after the bloodbath we witnessed on December 3, 2021. Many people are getting scared, wondering which scenario will prevail in the days to come. This should allow them to make the best decisions for their current investment in Bitcoin, and in Altcoins. Because make no mistake, if Bitcoin goes into a Bear Market, Altcoins will follow. That is a certainty…
Read more
2 days ago · 1 like · 2 comments · Sylvain Saurel

My opinion is based on several indicators, and I will try to give you an update on the situation as of December 7, 2021, when the price of Bitcoin has reacted well in the last few hours to move back above $50K. This is something very positive after the leverage flush we witnessed on December 3, 2021.

This post is for paid subscribers