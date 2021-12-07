As Bitcoin Price Goes Back Above $51K, Everyone Wonders if $69K Was the Top of This Cycle

Will the $69K reached on November 10, 2021, represent the top of this Bitcoin market cycle?

This is a question you must naturally ask yourself. Everyone in the Bitcoin world is asking it now. If $69K were the top of this cycle, then we would already be in a Bear Market for Bitcoin.

I don't believe in this hypothesis as I explained in a previous issue:

My opinion is based on several indicators, and I will try to give you an update on the situation as of December 7, 2021, when the price of Bitcoin has reacted well in the last few hours to move back above $50K. This is something very positive after the leverage flush we witnessed on December 3, 2021.