Apply the ABH Rule to Buy Bitcoin at Any Price Without Any Risk

Bitcoin posted a new All-Time High (ATH) on December 19, 2020, at $24.2K. The beginning of the week seems to be more difficult, as we have seen the beginning of a correction that brought its price just below $22K. Bitcoin price then rebounded to $22.6K at the time of writing.

By the time you read this article, Bitcoin price may already be at $25K or in a stronger correction below $20K.

Either way, it will not change the meaning of my message with this article. I explained again recently that even when Bitcoin hit a new ATH, this is a perfect time to buy Bitcoin if you fundamentally believe in its revolution.

Some people seem to disagree with this thesis, saying that it is better to wait for a large correction. This one will probably come, or not, but even if you bought Bitcoin at $24K, you will be in profit sooner or later. This is what Bitcoin has been teaching us since its creation 12 years ago.

At the beginning of 2011, when the Bitcoin price reached parity with the U.S. dollar, it was still confidential. Nevertheless, those who were beginning to hear talking about Bitcoin could doubt that this still confidential technology could see the price of its token go much higher.

But that is what happened with a real takeoff of its price during the year 2013. The first Halving had taken place the previous year in 2012, and this had allowed many people to better understand in practice all the theory detailed in Bitcoin's white paper.

The scarcity of Bitcoin became a topic of attention, and the Bitcoin price exceeded $200 in April 2013. A few intrigued people started to buy Bitcoin. Some told them that the price was far too high for a currency backed by nothing. When the Bitcoin price dropped as low as $70 in the following weeks, these non-believers must have thought they were right.

Once again, it was a mistake. Bitcoin is like a phoenix that comes back stronger and stronger after each announcement of its death. And since its creation, there have been many of them. The exact number is 389 announcements of the death of Bitcoin as of December 21, 2020.

Yet, Bitcoin is still here. Stronger than ever.

At the end of 2013, the Bitcoin price rose again to exceed $1,000 for the first time at the end of November 2013. Those who then rushed to buy Bitcoin were criticized. They were buying Bitcoin at a price far too high according to these non-believers.

The Bitcoin price experienced a significant correction and a long period of stagnation until its second Halving in July 2016. A few months later, things started to move again for Bitcoin price. It was finally at the end of 2017 that things accelerated.

A phenomenal Bull Run took over the Bitcoin market which quadrupled its price in a few weeks. On December 17, 2017, Bitcoin reached an ATH close to $20K. Many retail investors came to buy Bitcoin as its price climbed to the $20K barrier.

When the speculative bubble that had formed around the Bitcoin price burst, all these investors, who did not have complete confidence in Bitcoin, began to panic. Bitcoin price fell in a few days to $13K. The result was the start of a bear market that would last for many months throughout 2018.

People who had bought Bitcoin close to its ATH were obviously laughed at by the non-believers. A majority made the mistake of selling at a loss during the bear market which brought Bitcoin price to $3.3K at the end of 2018.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the Bitcoin price began to increase again to approach $14K. Again, greater interest from retail investors could be measured. When the Bitcoin price suffered a correction as a result of this increase, many panicked again by selling their newly purchased BTC at a loss.

In March 2020, in the midst of a liquidity crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Bitcoin saw its price drop to $3.8K. All the non-believers who had not yet learned the lessons of the past began to talk again about the impending death of Bitcoin.

As always, Bitcoin rose even stronger. The Bitcoin HODLers of last resort, of which I am fortunate enough to be a part, took this opportunity to accumulate even more Bitcoin. The Bitcoin price rebounded sharply just before its third Halving took place in May 2020.

This brings us to the end of the year 2020. Bitcoin price has just experienced an impressive bullish rally which has allowed its price to rise from $10.5K in early October 2020 to over $24K on December 19, 2020. This represents an increase of +140%.

Some people bought Bitcoin in the $23K - $24K zone.

The only thing I have to say to them is that they did the right thing. Now, to make this investment a success, they will have to apply the ABH rule. This acronym stands for Always Be HODLing.

In all of the above, you must have seen one essential first thing: the Bitcoin price keeps rising over time. Its volatility is a feature, not a bug. When the Bitcoin price corrects strongly, you must continue to be a Bitcoin HODLer.

You should see these price drops as extraordinary opportunities to accumulate even more BTC.

For the rest, the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy proves to be 100% effective. This weekend, when the Bitcoin price was $24K, 100% of the BTC purchased were in profit. In the future, this will continue as Bitcoin price will reach $100K at the end of 2021, before going even higher afterward.

You bought Bitcoin at $24K, and its price drops to $19K. Do not sell! It will mean losing your sense of logical reasoning. Stay calm and apply the Always Be HODLing rule. Be strong, be a HODLer.

If you had enough confidence in Bitcoin to buy it at $24K, then you need to accumulate even more at $19K. This correction will only be temporary, and in the long run, Bitcoin price will rise again. Everything else will be a matter of patience and trust.

If you have patience and confidence in Bitcoin, i.e. if you apply the ABH rule to the letter, then all the BTC you will buy will be guaranteed risk-free. So it's all up to you and your behavior after purchasing Bitcoin. You, and you alone, had the power.

It's up to you to make good use of your power to get the most out of Bitcoin. The ABH rule is there to remind you of this constantly.

Some reading: