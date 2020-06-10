Apply the 100–10 Rule to Maximize Your Profits With Bitcoin

Bitcoin cannot be reduced to a mere financial investment. Bitcoin is a complete paradigm shift that wants to revolutionize the current monetary and financial system by proposing an alternative that is more respectful of the people.

Bitcoin is therefore a real revolution, of which we have only just begun to see a small part of the impact it will have on the world of the future.

The fact that Bitcoin goes far beyond financial investment does not mean, however, that you should not try to act intelligently when buying Bitcoin. Wanting to maximize your profits with Bitcoin while fully supporting its revolution is not contradictory.

Many people discover the Bitcoin world by being initially attracted by the financial gain that Bitcoin can provide. It must be said that Bitcoin has been the best financial investment of the past decade, allowing to transform $1 invested in 2010 into $90K by the end of 2019.

An asset like Bitcoin that can achieve a performance of +9,000,000% in ten years is something unique in the history of investment.

It seems logical that many people come into the Bitcoin world for the money at the beginning. Unfortunately, many of these people will make the mistake of wanting to trade. Their greed blinds them to the point that they forget that trading is a very special activity that requires special skills.

The majority of people do not have the necessary skills to be able to make money from trading.

After losing a lot of money, those beginners who dreamed of making a fortune with Bitcoin leave this world in despair. The most dramatic thing is that they have missed out on the most important thing: the Bitcoin revolution.

Those who stay in this world, and become Bitcoiners, understand that the best strategy to enjoy Bitcoin while supporting its revolution is to become a Bitcoin HODLER.

If your decision is to become a Bitcoin HODLER, you will be able to take advantage of the 100–10 rule to maximize your profits with Bitcoin, while minimizing your risks. You will be able to enjoy the Bitcoin revolution in every way.

No more than 10% of your time should be spent monitoring Bitcoin price

After buying Bitcoin for the first time, you will probably be euphoric. You feel that you are entering a new world that may well change your life. Bitcoin will certainly change your life, but not in the way you imagined.

Bitcoin may make you rich, but most of all Bitcoin will allow you to discover the ugly truth about the monetary and financial system.

Until now, you never imagined that an alternative was possible. With Bitcoin, you understand that a total paradigm shift is underway. However, at this stage of your discovery of the Bitcoin world, you are thinking more about profit than about the revolution that Bitcoin brings.

So you are constantly looking at the Bitcoin price. Your smartphone is always in your hands. It makes you lose control of your emotions. This is a bad thing, because if the Bitcoin price were to drop sharply, you could panic by selling all your Bitcoin at a loss.

Many did this in 2018, but also in March 2020 during the Bitcoin Black Thursday when Bitcoin price lost 50% of its value in a few hours.

In order to avoid falling into this trap, you should apply the 100–10 rule.

This rule, which I imagined, states that you should not spend more than 10% of your valuable time monitoring the Bitcoin price.

Set yourself precise and well-defined time slots and stick to them. As a Bitcoin HODLER, you are there for the long haul. Therefore, you don’t need to constantly stress about Bitcoin price or analyses on the evolution of its price.

Spend the agreed time, and then make your decisions about future purchases. Then place your orders, and let the time pass. You may also consider applying a DCA strategy to smooth your costs by making regular, automated purchases of a certain amount of BTC.

By doing so, you will be much calmer, but more importantly you will have much more time to devote to the Bitcoin revolution.

Instead of wasting time constantly monitoring the Bitcoin price , you will be able to read books and articles that will help you better understand Bitcoin.

Never forget that it is through education that you will be able to make the best decisions for your future. Ignorance is what costs you the most money in life.

By applying the first part of the 100–10 rule, you can reduce the level of your ignorance about Bitcoin and the economy in general a little more each day.

You must HODL 100% of the Bitcoins you have purchased

Since you have decided to become a Bitcoin HODLER, you understand that you need to play with Bitcoin for the long term. The Bitcoin revolution has been built in block after block facing adversity since its inception just over eleven years ago now.

In the months and years to come, Bitcoin will continue to advance at its own pace.

You must believe in Bitcoin fundamentally and be patient. With this in mind, you will be able to maximize your profits with Bitcoin.

To do this, you must absolutely keep 100% of the Bitcoins you buy. Put them safely on your hardware wallet, and don’t touch them. The Bitcoin revolution is still in early stage. In the years to come, Bitcoin price is set to soar to heights that many thought were unimaginable when it was first created.

Bitcoin will probably reach $100K during its next bull market, the highest point of which is expected by the end of 2021.

If you sell your Bitcoin, or spend it after making an initial profit, you will surely have eternal regrets when Bitcoin price rises above $250K by 2030.

So the safest strategy is to keep your precious Bitcoins no matter what. Becoming a HODLER of last resort is something extremely profitable as shown in this graph:

HODLING Bitcoin has been a profitable strategy 94.1% of the time since its inception.

Bitcoin rewards people who truly believe in its revolution, and favor long time.

By keeping 100% of your purchased Bitcoins, you will be one of those people rewarded sooner or later by Bitcoin. I even include here people who bought Bitcoin at $20K at the end of 2017. If they had confidence in Bitcoin by keeping their Bitcoins when the price collapsed in 2018, they will be winners largely in the future.

It’s all a matter of time, and therefore of patience with Bitcoin. It is up to you to make sure that you develop this essential quality.

It is one of the 3 essential lessons that HODLING Bitcoin teaches you.

Conclusion

The 100–10 rule is a rule that I imagined, and have been applying since I entered the Bitcoin world. Its purpose is to maximize the profits you can make from Bitcoin.

When I talk about profit here, I mean it in the broadest sense. It includes the financial profits, but also, and most importantly, the profits in terms of the knowledge and open-mindedness that Bitcoin will bring you.

By using a maximum of 10% of your time to monitor the Bitcoin price, you will have the necessary time at your disposal to better understand the Bitcoin revolution, but also the limits of the current system.

This will then help you understand why every unit of Bitcoin you buy will be essential in your future. For this reason, you should HODL 100% of the Bitcoins you buy without giving in to the sirens of greed.

The combination of these two principles makes up the 100–10 rule that will help you maximize your profits in the Bitcoin world.