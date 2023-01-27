At the time of writing, Apple remains by far the largest market capitalization in the world. Apple is even the only company now with a market cap above $2T.

Following the tech bubble bursting, Microsoft is back under $2T, at $1.846T. Alphabet is around $1.241T, and Amazon is around $1.012T. Meta is no longer even in the Top 10 as it has been relegated to 17th place with a market cap of $386B.

Mark Zuckerberg's all-in bet to the Metaverse seems not to appeal to investors who would prefer the Facebook founder to come to his senses. But the last time I checked, Zuckerberg still thinks that the Metaverse is the future of the Internet.

Apple is more reserved and prefers, as usual, to wait for its competitors to break their teeth in a new sector before possibly coming there one day to revolutionize the market in its way. This approach has always worked at Apple for more than twenty years, and there is no reason for it to change.

However, I just looked at Apple's R&D spending over the last few years, and it's hard to say that the Cupertino giant is being parsimonious when investing in the future. Thus, the firm led by Tim Cook has invested nearly $100B in R&D over the last 5 years:

And as you can see, Apple's spending on R&D keeps growing.

Since the Apple Car that all Apple fans have been dreaming about for years seems like it will remain a dream for a while, you may wonder where all the money Apple invests in this area every year goes.

At first sight, not in the Metaverse ...

So where?