In the several years I've been in the Bitcoin world, I always hear people conflating Bitcoin with cryptocurrencies. This is a common mistake because Bitcoin did indeed give birth to the cryptocurrency industry.

With the phenomenal success of Bitcoin, many eager people decided to start their own competing cryptocurrency projects to take advantage of a booming industry. For all that, Bitcoin should not be classified in the same category as cryptocurrencies.

You have Bitcoin, which is the real revolution, and cryptocurrencies, most of which are destined to reach zero. Sooner or later, because most of them don't address any unique problem. They just copy other altcoins and pretend to do better.

Pretending to do better is the hallmark of these Altcoins that will make you believe that they can do better than Bitcoin and that they will eventually surpass Bitcoin in the future. Ethereum fans have been promising us this for several years, but yet this flippening has never happened. And it probably never will.

Bitcoin is unique, and while anyone can build a cryptocurrency, no one can build Bitcoin.