The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March 2023 triggered a banking crisis in America. A crisis at the level of regional banks, which spread to the rest of the world with the subsequent collapse of Credit Suisse.

First Republic Bank is also taking a hit and is trying to save itself by blackmailing the big American banks that are “too big to fail.”

First Republic Bank's pitch is simple:

“Help us now, or pay more later when First Republic Bank will go bankrupt.”

We will see if this pitch will be enough to convince the “too big to fail” American banks to help First Republic Bank.

This crisis in the US banking system is adding pressure on the US dollar system.

A system that China and Russia would like to undermine in the future to create a new world order that would be more profitable for them. The American dollar certainly gives America an exorbitant privilege.

China will not be able to achieve its goal of being the first world superpower by 2049, the 100th anniversary of Communist China, as long as the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.

China and Russia have therefore taken advantage of this opportunity, but also of the weaponization of the US dollar since the beginning of Putin's war in Ukraine, to convince more countries to follow their strategy.

In the last few weeks, I have noted more than 20 events that show that China's full-scale attack on the US dollar has never been so strong.