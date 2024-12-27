In the Bitcoin world, you know that Bitcoin holders are usually classified into 7 distinct categories. Each category is determined by a Bitcoin holding range.

Here are the 7 recognized categories:

🐳 Humpbacks who own more than 10K BTC . This is a separate category with market heavyweights.

🐋 Whales, who own between 1K and 10K BTC . These are also heavyweights, but a little less so.

🐬 Dolphins with between 100 and 1K BTC . Individuals with a long-standing presence in the Bitcoin world can be found in this category.

🐟 Fish, who owns between 10 and 100 BTC .

🦑 Octopus, who owns between 1 and 10 BTC.

🦀 Crabs, which own between 0.1 and 1 BTC .

🦐 Shrimps with between 0 and 0.1 BTC.

Occasionally, you may even see some people split the Dolphins category into two sub-categories: Dolphins with 100 to 500 BTC, and Sharks with 500 to 1K BTC.

Once you're familiar with these categories of BTC holders - well, we're talking about BTC-holding addresses on the Bitcoin network here - you can follow the behavior of the different categories as the price of Bitcoin fluctuates.

Take a look at this chart showing the evolution of the Bitcoin price throughout 2024 and comparing Accumulation Vs. Distribution by all these cohorts: