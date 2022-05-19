Created in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon is today unanimously recognized as a huge success. Amazon is one of the giants of the tech industry and is on the same level as Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

When you see Amazon today, you see a giant in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon is a company with multiple businesses and a great future. So you might be tempted to think that everything has come naturally to Amazon.

Amazon's marketplace may seem like a no-brainer to you today, but when Jeff Bezos launched his project, it was not. We were in the infancy of the Web. Jeff Bezos wanted to take advantage of the incredible growth of the Internet and invested his entire fortune as well as the $300K loaned by his parents.

To succeed, Jeff Bezos was ready to make any sacrifice. But he needed time for his ideas to take hold and prove himself right.