Yesterday, I saw an article on CNBC that quoted Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan. In essence, Jamie Dimon is telling us that we should expect the Fed's key interest rates to remain high for longer than the markets currently expect:

Screenshot from CNBC article.

The famous Fed pivot that everyone is waiting for in the summer of 2023 could therefore be postponed, according to Jamie Dimon.

Jamie Dimon also warns his clients, and here the general public, that other smaller banks could fail. The banking crisis is far from over, despite the apparent calm.

Having understood for a long time that the current system is flawed by design, I won't tell you that reading that other banks could collapse surprises me. It is something that seems obvious to me.

What strikes me is that it shows as always how the current system is flawed and above all unfair to the general public.

This system is in the hands of the Fed and bankers like Jamie Dimon. They are the ones who dictate the game. Especially the Fed, but the bankers apply the Fed's rules afterward.

On this playing field, you can never do anything but follow. You know as well as I do the golden rule for all investors:

“Don't Fight the Fed!”

By the way, do you know who is said to have uttered this phrase first?

It is attributed to Martin Zweig, an American investor known, among other things, for predicting the 1987 stock market crash. Martin Zweig's reasoning was simple: falling interest rates are good for the financial markets, and support stock prices. Rising interest rates are not.

Once you understand this, you know what you have to do.

And that means carefully following everything the Fed does. Like all investors, I spend time reading what the Fed's FOMC members are saying. I spend time studying the Fed minutes, and I follow Jerome Powell's monetary policy announcements after each FOMC meeting.

In the current system, we are merely pawns at the mercy of a more powerful master: the Fed.

A few days ago, I saw this image of ants capable of killing a much larger opponent, and I couldn't help but draw a parallel with what I just told you.

So I added the US dollar symbolizing the Fed and the whole fiat system on the initially more powerful insect, and the Bitcoin symbol on the ants that looked weaker.

The caption should inspire you:

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have.”

And I think we are facing a moment where we have no other option but to be strong. Faced with a system whose flaws are having more and more dramatic consequences for hundreds of millions of people, we must act.

So yes, acting alone in your corner seems difficult, and above all, it will have no impact.

And that's where the Bitcoin system changes the game. By creating the Bitcoin system, Satoshi Nakamoto has given us all the ability to use an alternative system that allows us to protect ourselves from the risk of collapse of the current system.

When you buy Bitcoin, you are voting for a system that gives power back to you. A system that gives power back to the people. By becoming a Bitcoin HODLer, you are strengthening that system that takes power away from the bankers and the Fed.

It is no coincidence that the Fed and other central banks are pushing to launch Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Bitcoin is seen as a major risk now, whereas the powerful people at the head of the current system thought it would disappear on its own even 5 years ago.

But here it is, Bitcoin is here to stay.

The Hash Rate of the Bitcoin network is constantly increasing, which indicates that its security is constantly increasing. So putting your hard work into the Bitcoin network is safer today than it was 5 years ago, and in the future, the security of the network will only get stronger.

Logically, the powerful people at the head of the current system are doing everything they can to denigrate the Bitcoin mining industry at the heart of the Bitcoin system's security. They think that by attacking the very thing that makes the Bitcoin network secure, they can harm Bitcoin and drive users away.

It is up to you not to fall into this trap.

It is up to you to continue to unite behind the Bitcoin system to take back the power and show that by uniting, it is possible to defeat a seemingly more powerful opponent. Only in appearance, because we must not forget that it is the people who have the power once they are united.

This is why the powerful people at the head of the current system will do everything to divide us to better rule us.

If the Bitcoin revolution continues to progress as we all hope it will, then it will be possible in the future to not even give importance to all this Fed talk and Banksters talk. They will continue to do so, but you will be able to enjoy your wealth safely within the Bitcoin network.

It sounds utopian even today, but in a few years it probably won't be and then it will be possible to enjoy the Bitcoin system and all that it has to offer in terms of freedom over our lives.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

