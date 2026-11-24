An AI security scanner uncovered a Bitcoin Core flaw that could stall nodes for more than 12 seconds. The bug is patched—but it exposes a new arms race between automated attackers, open-source developers, and Bitcoin’s security.

Imagine running your own Bitcoin node.

Not because you expect to get rich from it. Not because you’re mining Bitcoin. Not because you want to impress anyone on social media.

You run a node because you believe in the fundamental principle behind Bitcoin: Don’t trust. Verify.

You spent money on a dedicated computer. You downloaded the blockchain. You waited for your node to verify years of transactions. You configured your network, connected your wallet, and became one more independent participant enforcing Bitcoin’s monetary rules.

You don’t need to ask Coinbase whether a transaction is valid. You don’t need BlackRock to tell you how many Bitcoins exist. You don’t need a government agency to certify the blockchain’s history. Your node verifies those things for itself. That’s the entire point.

But on November 20, 2026, Bitcoin Core developers publicly disclosed a vulnerability that revealed an uncomfortable truth: even a node enforcing the correct consensus rules can temporarily stop processing the network’s messages because of a software bug.

The vulnerability is officially designated CVE-2026-117348.

Its severity? Medium.

Its potential effect? A malicious connected peer could temporarily prevent an affected Bitcoin Core node from processing incoming blocks and transactions.

The developers documented stalls lasting more than twelve seconds from a single maliciously constructed message.

And here’s the part that makes this story different from the usual Bitcoin security announcement. The vulnerability was discovered by an automated AI-powered security scanner. Not a quantum computer. Not a government supercomputer. Not a mysterious attacker with billions of dollars. An automated system examining open-source software.

The scanner was part of Project Loupe, an initiative developed by Elias Rohrer at Spiral, Block’s Bitcoin-focused open-source development organization. Its finding was subsequently validated by Bitcoin developer Gregory Sanders and reported to the Bitcoin Core security team.

The bug has been fixed in supported releases. There is no evidence in the official advisory that Bitcoin’s consensus rules were compromised, that coins were stolen, or that the entire network was brought down. But dismissing the story because the individual vulnerability was patched would be a mistake.

Because the most important discovery isn’t the bug itself. It’s what the discovery process tells us about the future. Artificial intelligence is changing the economics of finding vulnerabilities in Bitcoin software. And the same technology that helps honest researchers discover weaknesses could also make it easier for malicious actors to search for them.

The Bitcoin network faces an evolving security problem:

How do you preserve an open, decentralized monetary system when increasingly capable automated tools can examine its software continuously?

That’s the question nobody should ignore.

November 20, 2026: Bitcoin Core Reveals CVE-2026-117348

Let’s begin with what the developers actually disclosed. On November 20, the Bitcoin Core project published an official security advisory titled CVE-2026-117348 — Node stall through duplicate orphan announcements.

The advisory describes a vulnerability involving the handling of transaction announcements received from other Bitcoin peers. An affected node could be made to spend excessive time processing repeated information related to a transaction whose parent transactions were missing. While that processing took place, the node could temporarily stop handling messages from its other peers, including new block announcements.

This distinction is essential. The bug did not allow an attacker to create unauthorized Bitcoins. It did not change the 21 million BTC supply limit. It did not bypass transaction signature verification. And it did not give someone control over the entire Bitcoin network. Instead, the attack targeted the availability and responsiveness of an individual Bitcoin Core node.

The vulnerable releases were Bitcoin Core 29.0 through 29.5, Bitcoin Core 30.0 through 30.4, and Bitcoin Core 31.0 through 31.2. The vulnerability has been corrected in Bitcoin Core 30.5, 31.3, and 32.1.

Importantly, version 32.1 already contained the fix when it was released on October 27. The maintenance releases 30.5 and 31.3 followed on November 20, the same day as the public advisory. The Bitcoin Core 29.x series reached end of life on October 27 and will not receive a new fix for this vulnerability. Operators still using that branch need to move to a supported version.

The official classification is medium severity, and the developers describe the vulnerability as easily discoverable. That’s significant because it tells us two things at once. First, the specific bug was not considered a fundamental threat to Bitcoin’s consensus integrity. Second, the developers believed its discovery was sufficiently accessible that delaying public disclosure under the ordinary security timetable was not the appropriate response once supported releases had been patched.

This is where the story becomes much bigger than one vulnerability.

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How Can a Bitcoin Node Be Stalled Without Breaking Bitcoin?

To understand the problem, you need to understand a basic function of Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer network. Bitcoin nodes constantly exchange information about transactions. When someone broadcasts a transaction, the information needs to propagate through the network. Nodes learn that a transaction exists, request any data they need, validate it against their rules, and decide whether it belongs in their mempool.

The mempool is the collection of valid, unconfirmed transactions a node is holding for possible inclusion in future blocks. But transactions don’t always arrive in a convenient order.

Imagine Alice spends a Bitcoin output in a transaction that creates a new output for Bob. Bob then spends that newly created output in another transaction. For Bob’s transaction to be evaluated properly, the node may need to know about Alice’s transaction first. What happens if Bob’s transaction arrives before Alice’s?

The node may recognize that it is missing the relevant parent transaction. Such a transaction is commonly called an orphan transaction. Bitcoin Core temporarily maintains certain orphan transactions and requests their missing parents from peers. That’s normal. It helps the network deal with transactions arriving out of order.

The problem was that the software could be induced to perform redundant work repeatedly when processing announcements about an already-known orphan. Instead of efficiently recognizing that the same transaction had been announced more than once within the relevant message, affected software could repeat checks connected to its missing parents.

The official advisory describes how this duplicated processing could consume enough time to delay handling unrelated network traffic. A single malicious message could stall processing for more than twelve seconds.

That may not sound dramatic. Twelve seconds won’t change Bitcoin’s total supply. It won’t alter an already confirmed transaction. And a stalled node doesn’t suddenly become a dishonest node. But consider the role of a Bitcoin node. Its job isn’t merely to store the blockchain. It must also receive information, validate transactions, maintain an accurate view of the chain, and communicate with peers.

If a hostile peer can repeatedly force the software to spend substantial time on unnecessary work, the node’s responsiveness suffers. New blocks can arrive while the affected node is busy. Other peers may have valid information waiting to be processed. And services relying on that node’s timely view of the network may temporarily experience degraded performance.

This is a classic denial-of-service problem. The attacker doesn’t need to convince the node to accept invalid Bitcoin. They only need to distract it from processing valid Bitcoin.

That is a very different threat from breaking the cryptography. But for people depending on reliable infrastructure, it still matters.

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The Bug Wasn’t in Bitcoin’s Monetary Rules. It Was in the Work Surrounding Them.

One reason this story matters is that people often imagine Bitcoin’s security as a single property. Either Bitcoin is secure or Bitcoin is broken. Reality is more complicated.

Bitcoin’s security depends on several interacting layers. Its consensus rules determine which blocks and transactions are valid. Its cryptographic mechanisms help enforce ownership and authorize spending. Its proof-of-work mechanism makes reorganizing the blockchain economically costly under normal assumptions. Its peer-to-peer network distributes transactions and blocks among independent participants. And its software implementations turn all those rules into systems that real computers can execute.

A flaw in one layer doesn’t automatically compromise every other layer. CVE-2026-117348 concerned network-message processing in Bitcoin Core. It did not constitute a failure of the consensus rules, and it did not mean that an attacker could rewrite transaction history.

Nevertheless, a node needs more than correct consensus logic to serve its operator effectively. It needs reliable networking, careful memory management, protection against resource exhaustion, and the ability to reject or limit work that other peers can force upon it. Those requirements create a surprisingly large attack surface.

Think about the asymmetry. A malicious peer may be able to submit a relatively modest amount of information that causes another computer to perform disproportionately expensive work. That is economically attractive to an attacker. They don’t necessarily need to control enormous computing resources themselves. They want the victim’s machine to waste its own resources.

The exact implementation details differ across vulnerabilities, but the underlying problem is familiar throughout cybersecurity. An attacker tries to turn a small input into a large cost for the defender.

Bitcoin nodes face this challenge because they are designed to communicate with participants they do not necessarily trust. That’s one of Bitcoin’s greatest strengths. But it also means the software must assume that some peers will behave maliciously.

A permissionless network cannot rely on every participant behaving politely.

Its software must remain robust even when other participants deliberately try to waste its resources. And as AI makes it easier to find inefficient code paths, that task becomes more demanding.

Bitcoin Core has already patched CVE-2026-117348. But the real danger isn’t a twelve-second delay. It’s what happens when AI tools can continuously discover the small software weaknesses that humans take months to identify, verify, and repair.

Below, I reconstruct the exact disclosure timeline, examine how Project Loupe works, explain why Bitcoin Core changed its security policy for AI-discoverable bugs, compare this immediate software risk with the quantum threat, and provide practical steps every node operator should take.

The Four-Month Timeline Reveals the Real Security Challenge