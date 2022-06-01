Bitcoin remains on 9 red weekly candles. This is something that happens very rarely, and as we reach the middle of the week, everyone is wondering if Bitcoin is headed for a 10th week in the red. The start of the week suggests that the price of Bitcoin could break out of the red this week:

Nothing says that this will last, however. Nevertheless, it would have the merit of boosting the morale of investors who have been cashing in on a hard market since the beginning of 2022.