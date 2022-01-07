Absolute vs. Relative Numbers – Why Bitcoin and Cryptos Are Being Used Less and Less by Criminals.

Chainalysis provides a whole bunch of studies and reports on the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Among the various highly anticipated reports, there is the classic “Crypto Crime Report” which annually reviews the state of illegal activities in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency world.

This report is published in February of each year, but Chainalysis usually publishes a first blog post at the very beginning of each year revealing the main points of this upcoming report. This was done on January 6, 2022, in this blog post: “Crypto Crime Trends for 2022: Illicit Transaction Activity Reaches All-Time High in Value, All-Time Low in Share of All Cryptocurrency Activity”.

The first thing that will jump out at Bitcoin and cryptocurrency opponents in this report is that the amount of transactions of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies used for illegal activity in 2021 has reached a new All-Time High. Addresses considered illicit thus received $14B during the year, which is $7.8B more than in 2020, and $2.3B more than in 2019, which was the record year in this area:

This might give material for opponents of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.