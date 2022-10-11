In Nigeria, the price of oil appears just below its key rate (15.5%) on the central bank's website. A rarity not even seen in the Gulf countries and reflects its heavy dependence on the country's black gold. But Nigeria's leaders are also following with apprehension another course, that of Bitcoin.

Indeed, the king of digital currency is not welcome in Nigeria since its ban in 2021. But the more the Bitcoin price rises, the more the Nigerian population is tempted to buy it.

It must also be said that Bitcoin offers Nigerians freedoms that the government denies the people. It is therefore logical that Bitcoin is a big hit in the country.

Rise of scams

According to surveys and their methodologies, between one-fifth and one-third of adults in Nigeria have invested in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at least once. Noticing an upsurge in miracle investment scams, Nigeria has decided to ban cryptocurrencies. Rather than seeking to educate so as not to deprive the people of all that Bitcoin can bring them, the government has chosen the path of repression by imagining that it can prevent the people from accessing Bitcoin.

In a country plagued by corruption and the informal economy - half of its gross domestic product - cryptocurrencies are seen as a way to make a quick fortune by many people. This eagerness and gullibility are exploited by scammers, as other opportunities to speculate and get rich (casinos, local stock exchange...) are limited.

This is where the role of the government should have been to educate the people rather than to go for repression. But it would have been amazing to see a government with foresight and proactive in the right direction.

Oil, a symbol of the past

The frustration of the youth, born out of inequality and difficulties in finding work, leads them to turn to cryptocurrencies. For them, oil represents the past, and Bitcoin represents the future.

As a result, Nigeria is ranked 11th out of 146 countries this year by Chainalysis for its degree of crypto adoption, which measures its popularity among individuals, among other things. Admittedly, it has dropped five spots year-on-year due to the drop in prices. But Nigeria still ranks highly in terms of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption by the population.

Bitcoin is also used as an informal currency in competition with the local currency, which is depreciating due to inflation at 20.5% and therefore inspires little confidence. The official exchange rate is 434 naira per dollar, but black market rates range from 735 to 780 naira.

Nigerians based abroad send money to their families, including gift cards and Bitcoin, to circumvent exchange controls on currency transfers. In Nigeria, importers sometimes pay for their purchases of Chinese goods in cryptocurrencies.

To avoid the threat of Bitcoin to its monetary sovereignty, Nigeria became the first country in Africa to launch a digital version of its currency, the eNaira, in 2021, the same year it banned Bitcoin.

Modest success for eNaira-related app

South Africa is testing a 2.0 currency for its financial institutions, and Ghana for its population, the e-Cedi. But it is Nigeria that is leading the way in this field in Africa.

Launched twelve months ago, the application that allows the use of eNaira has been downloaded nearly 900,000 times. A failure for a country of over 200 million people! Initially, it can only be used by people who already have a bank account. But in the long run, its use should be extended to the entire population. The central bank is working hard to promote the eNaira.

The Nigerian government wants to make this new currency a tool for financial inclusion for all those who do not have bank accounts, by allowing it to be used with a simple phone.

The problem is that this digital currency comes with the usual problems of fiat currencies and also adds problems of censorship and privacy. So the people of Nigeria will continue to favor Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the future.

This should serve as a reminder to the leaders of Western countries who are actively preparing to launch their CBDCs in the future when it would be beneficial to seek to leverage Bitcoin which is already the best option for the people.