The current extinction of volatility on Bitcoin is reminiscent of the third quarter of 2018. It had been dead calm after the 2017 bubble burst, as it is today. The digital currency king was worth three times less than its current price, around $6,000, compared to $20K today.

Individuals and gurus of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are waiting for a recovery that is long overdue after twelve months of correction.

Amateur and professional traders on the largest American platform, Coinbase, mostly Americans, have for the past five years following a simple strategy. They have been betting on Bitcoin's resilience and ability to bounce back after the corrections it has gone through, reveals a study entitled “Bitcoin investor's style, skill, and sentiment” by Partsa Mofakham, for George Washington University.

The study analyzed the trading of Coinbase Pro customers between June 2016 and September 2021.