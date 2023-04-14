A Third Daily Close Above $30K. The Price of Bitcoin Remains on the Rise and a Test of the $31.7K Resistance Is on the Cards.
Bitcoin derivatives data suggests that Bulls intend to press the Bitcoin price higher.
A third daily close above $30K for the Bitcoin price at $30,399:
We remain Bullish.
This day should still favor the Bulls when we look at the derivatives markets.
You can see the number of calls and puts options contracts available on April 14 varies depending on the expi…
