A Study Confirms That American Gen Z and Millennials Are More Attracted to Bitcoin Than Other Generations.
More surprising is the growing gap between men who report owning Bitcoin and women.
Every quarter, analytics firm Morning Consult conducts a survey of 4,400 American adults to gain insight into their evolving relationship with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
The last edition of the report published in November 2022 brought out several interesting trends.
While waiting to discover their next report published in February 2023, I invite you to discover their report here: https://morningconsult.com/cryptocurrency-insights-hub/.
For my part, I will share with you the different points that caught my attention in this study.
