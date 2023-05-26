If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The debt ceiling crisis continues to unfold in America.

We are now 6 days away from a potential default by America on its debt.

I still believe that an agreement will be reached sooner or later because as I've already explained to you several times, this is all just a political show.

Moreover, if you take the time to understand how the current debt-based system works, you'll see that the very notion of a debt ceiling makes no sense at all. If the debt ceiling wasn't constantly raised, the economy would collapse.

I explain this in detail here:

Mind you, I'm not defending the system that has enslaved us all for decades, making us poorer every day. I'm simply explaining how this flawed system is designed.

The system is designed that way.

Politicians know it well, and despite their pronouncements in the media, they know it's just a show, and that behind it, they'll have no choice but to go further into debt.

You might think that since it's just a show and a solution will be found, there's no great consequence to doing it every time. After all, it entertains and allows the media to scare the general public.

The problem is that this political show costs a lot of money every time.

On May 26, 2023, the US Treasury's cash balance is now down to $49B.

On the other hand, the US debt is getting closer and closer to $32T, and America is paying $1.3B every day in interest on its debt. As you can see, the current situation won't last much longer without an increase in the debt ceiling.

Where things get pretty unbelievable is when you see that a technology company like NVIDIA has managed to add over $200B to its market cap in just a few hours to get close to the $1,000B market cap.

To achieve what looks like some kind of record, NVIDIA simply had to use the two magic letters of the moment: AI.

An AI bubble is forming, and after profiting from cryptocurrency, NVIDIA wants to take advantage of this new bubble in the making.

But to get back to my original point, you may agree with me that there's something wrong when a tech stock can add 4 times its US cash balance to its market cap in just a few hours.

Something is wrong with this flawed and not fixable system.

By the end of this week, the US Treasury's cash balance will be at most $20B. The risk of default has never been so close, while America spends more than $10B a week on interest payments alone.

Every day, America spends $17B while being able to earn “only” $13B.

If America were an individual, it would have gone bankrupt a long time ago. But America has a magic card in the form of the Fed, which issues the world's reserve currency.

The cycle followed by America can be summed up in the following endless diagram:

Create a Budget. Ignore the Budget. Go Broke. Print More Money.

Of course, someone has to pay for this mismanagement of America's finances. And it's the people who are paying for the profits of a powerful few who continue to enrich themselves thanks to the flaws in the current system.

In these conditions, it seems urgent to me to seek solutions for each individual to guard against a collapse of the current system.

For me, Bitcoin represents the solution to guard against this collapse, because Bitcoin is an alternative system independent of any government or central bank.

Bitcoin is a unit of wealth, not a unit of debt like the US dollar or other fiat currencies.

To help you maximize your chances of understanding the why of Bitcoin, I'm offering you a special deal to experience this incredible monetary revolution with me daily: a 20% discount on the annual subscription to the In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter premium offer.

This offer will also entitle you to a free copy of my first book “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin.”

This promotional offer is valid until June 1, 2023, when America is at risk of defaulting on its debt. For those who have chosen the Bitcoin route, this will allow them to sleep more peacefully.

The choice is yours.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: