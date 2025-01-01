A Special Message for the New Year 2025.
A special surprise awaits you to open in the next 72 hours.
As is customary on January 1st of each year, it is with great pleasure that I write this message to wish you all a Happy New Year 2025.
Health, happiness and prosperity!
I'd like to thank all those who have been following me for several years, sharing with me this incredible adventure that is the Bitcoin revolution. Being able to share my ideas and opinions on this unique monetary revolution with you on an almost daily basis is something incredible.
I also really appreciate getting your feedback, whether in comments, private messages, or by email. It also allows me to open up my perspectives, and that's the whole point of writing a newsletter like In Bitcoin We Trust.
For this year 2025, I will continue to share with you my ideas, opinions, and the facts I find most interesting about what's happening in the world of Bitcoin. You also have the guarantee that I'll never tell you what to do like some people who urge you to buy, sell, or HODL. You alone are the decision-maker. I only share ideas and opinions that I advise you to integrate into your decision-making process and then decide how you're going to adapt this to your profile. We're all different, and we all have to act in our interests. So no judgments.
We're living in a pivotal period in the history of Bitcoin, and we must do our utmost not to lose sight of the real signal of the Bitcoin revolution. I've talked about it in several of my articles over the last few days. For those of you who have been on vacation, don't hesitate to read them, as the topics covered are going to be crucial for the future of Bitcoin and the upcoming months:
Finally, please feel free to reply in the comments to this Happy New Year message to tell me what specific topics you'd like me to cover in the coming weeks. I'd be delighted to share my views on any topics that interest you.
Happy New Year to you all!
Happy New Year to you too... just wanted to thank you for your continuous writing. It's greatly helped form my point of view on the future of money in general, and specifically the right approach to acquiring BTC for me :-)
As for topics to consider to write on in 2025, I'm continually amazed at the number of "well off" Americans I interact with every day (friends, co-workers, family etc.) who seem to be uninformed about BTC or don't see the future value. The ones that will engage in a conversation and acknowledge some understanding of what I'm explaining to them still struggle to act, even if they agree (i.e. me bringing out the key points you continuously write about).
So my question: Do you think comfortably living Americans are at a higher risk of getting sideswiped by the BTC revolution because they've had it so good the last 50 years with USD as the global currency? Any advice on how to better get BTC across to people in this category?