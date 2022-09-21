The Ethereum Merge is over. Ethereum has definitively abandoned the Proof-of-Work to give in to the sirens of the Proof-of-Stake, but especially of centralization. Because we have to admit it, Ethereum 2.0 is more centralized than ever, with a few overpowered validators. Their names? Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, ...

Not much to worry about if you've decided to take control of your money and live your life on your own terms.

Bitcoin now represents nearly 95% of the market for blockchains based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm. More than ever, you have no other option than Bitcoin if you truly want to protect the fruits of your labor from the ravages of inflation and censorship.

Bitcoin's decentralization is its most important asset, and a paper published in the scientific journal Nature by a team of Chinese researchers clearly shows a wide dispersion of Bitcoin miners around the world.