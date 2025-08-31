Since the beginning of 2025, Bitcoin’s price has been performing rather disappointingly compared to what we have seen in the past in the years following the Halving. The price of Bitcoin in USD is up +20%. This is even disappointing compared to 2023 and 2024, when the price of Bitcoin rose by 100%. To improve its performance, the price of Bitcoin must break a new ATH above $125K. For this to happen, buyers will need to successfully defend a double support, both on-chain and technically, while sellers continue to apply pressure.

Going forward, the key lies with institutional investors. Will they bet on Bitcoin again or continue to move towards Ethereum with an overly strong lure of profit? In this new Bitcoin Price Update, we will also ask ourselves whether Bitcoin is still in a bullish phase from a technical standpoint.