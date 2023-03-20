Since the beginning of the banking crisis in America with the bankruptcy of SVB, the price of Bitcoin has risen dramatically from just over $19K to just over $28K as of this writing.

That's an increase in the price of Bitcoin of almost +50%.

Not bad for an asset that some were still predicting would be extinct by early 2023. As you can imagine, these people must have been close to the banking system and were primarily trying to distract the general public from the reality of the current system.

The reality is catastrophic.

And remember that the collapse of SVB is nothing compared to what could happen when you see the size of SVB's total consolidated assets compared to the assets of the American “too big to fail” banks:

It is also quite incredible that in just a few days, half of a year's worth of Quantitative Tightening by the Fed has been wiped out with an addition of +$300B to the Fed's balance sheet: