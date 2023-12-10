If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Mt. Gox, have you heard of it?

If you're new to the Bitcoin world, you may never have heard of this exchange platform, which operated from 2009 until its bankruptcy in February 2014.

Yet at the height of its glory, Mt. Gox handled over 70% of all Bitcoin transactions!

Behind Mt. Gox's success, but also its downfall, was one man: Mark Karpelès, known at the time as the “Bitcoin Baron”.

In what follows, I look back at the incredible story of this French developer, whose rise was as rapid as his fall was brutal and violent.