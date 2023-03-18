A Daily Close at $27.4K, and the Price of Bitcoin Is Getting Closer and Closer to $30K.
BTC Price Update.
In my previous update on the price of Bitcoin, I explained that we needed to see a daily close well above $25K to have a confirmation of the current upward movement.
Well, we got it on March 17, 2023. A daily close at $27.4K which is more bullish than ever for the price of Bitcoin.
The bank runs seen at many regional banks in America continue to put press…
