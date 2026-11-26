The Czech National Bank launched a $1 million crypto experiment. A year later, its Bitcoin holdings, purchase price, and current value remain undisclosed. The real story is about transparency, custody, and the future of central banking.

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Imagine waking up to an announcement that your country’s central bank has bought Bitcoin. Not a private investor. Not a cryptocurrency exchange. Not a hedge fund looking for the next speculative trade. The institution responsible for protecting your national currency has decided to own the very asset created to operate outside the traditional monetary system.

For Bitcoiners, it sounds like a historic victory. For central bankers, it raises uncomfortable questions about volatility, accounting, custody, and the future of monetary reserves. For ordinary citizens, it creates a much simpler question: how much Bitcoin did the central bank actually buy?

Now imagine asking that question a year later. And discovering that the bank still won’t tell you. That’s essentially what has happened in the Czech Republic.

On November 13, 2025, the Czech National Bank (CNB) publicly announced its first-ever purchase of digital assets. The institution established a $1 million experimental portfolio containing Bitcoin, a U.S. dollar stablecoin, and a tokenized bank deposit.

It was a remarkable moment. A central bank was no longer content to study Bitcoin from a distance. It wanted to acquire digital assets, understand how to hold them, test their settlement processes, and determine whether they might eventually have a place in modern financial infrastructure. The initiative wasn’t a full-scale Bitcoin reserve strategy. It was a small pilot project conducted outside the bank’s official international reserves. But the symbolism was undeniable.

Then Bitcoin’s price fell sharply. And a year after announcing the experiment, the Czech National Bank still hasn’t publicly disclosed how much BTC it acquired, the precise purchase price, the current size of its position, or the investment’s market value.

In a November 25, 2026 investigation, CoinDesk reported that the institution had declined to provide those details despite questions about the portfolio. The bank also confirmed something particularly interesting.

Its Bitcoin is held through an external custodian.

In other words, one of Europe’s central banks has experimented with acquiring decentralized money while entrusting the management of its Bitcoin keys to an outside institution.

There is no evidence that the coins have been stolen. No evidence that the bank has suffered a catastrophic loss. And no evidence that the institution violated the law by declining to publish the requested breakdown. But there is an important question here.

When a public monetary institution buys a transparent, independently verifiable digital asset, how much information should citizens be entitled to receive about that investment? And if central banks eventually begin holding Bitcoin as an official reserve asset, will they embrace the verification principles that make Bitcoin different—or simply reproduce the opacity of the financial system Bitcoin was designed to challenge?

The most interesting part of this story isn’t whether the Czech National Bank made or lost money on Bitcoin. It’s why we still can’t calculate the answer.

November 2025: A Central Bank Crossed a Psychological Barrier

The story began long before the latest questions about the investment’s value. In January 2025, Czech National Bank Governor Aleš Michl began exploring the idea of Bitcoin as a possible tool for diversifying the institution’s foreign-exchange reserves.

At the time, the idea was provocative. Central banks traditionally manage reserves using assets such as government bonds, foreign currencies, gold, and other liquid financial instruments. Their primary objectives generally involve safety, liquidity, and maintaining the ability to carry out monetary and foreign-exchange operations.

Bitcoin doesn’t fit neatly into that framework. It is highly volatile. Its market operates continuously. Its custody involves cryptographic keys rather than conventional securities accounts. And it has a relatively short institutional history compared with sovereign debt or gold. But Michl wanted to investigate the possibilities.

Following internal analysis, the bank’s governing board approved a smaller experiment on October 30, 2025. The public announcement arrived on November 13, 2025. According to the bank’s official press release, the initial investment totaled $1 million and included three different forms of digital assets: Bitcoin, a dollar-denominated stablecoin, and a tokenized deposit.

The purpose was practical rather than speculative. The bank wanted to develop experience with acquiring, safeguarding, trading, recording, and auditing digital assets. This was more sophisticated than simply buying Bitcoin and hoping its price would increase. The institution was attempting to understand what happens when financial assets move from conventional infrastructure into systems based on cryptographic ownership and digital settlement.

For a central bank, that creates questions that ordinary investors rarely encounter.

Who is authorized to approve a Bitcoin transaction?

How are private keys generated and protected?

What happens if an employee with signing authority leaves?

How are assets recovered after a technical failure?

How does an auditor verify ownership?

How are anti-money-laundering obligations satisfied?

These are not theoretical issues when an institution is responsible for public financial infrastructure. The CNB decided that answering them required real transactions using real assets. And that decision deserves recognition.

A central bank was acknowledging that understanding Bitcoin might eventually require more than writing reports about it.

But the announcement contained an important detail that was frequently overlooked. The bank did not say it had spent the entire $1 million on Bitcoin. It said the total digital-asset portfolio had an initial value of $1 million. That distinction is crucial to everything that followed.

The $1 Million Headline Was Never a $1 Million Bitcoin Purchase

This is where the financial headlines became misleading. When investors read that a central bank had purchased Bitcoin as part of a $1 million initiative, many naturally interpreted the announcement as an institutional bet on BTC. Some began discussing how other central banks might follow. Others speculated about Bitcoin becoming part of national reserve portfolios.

But the Czech National Bank had actually purchased or arranged exposure to several different kinds of digital assets. Bitcoin was only one component. The portfolio also included a U.S. dollar stablecoin and a tokenized bank deposit.

Those assets perform very different economic functions. Bitcoin is a decentralized asset with a predetermined issuance schedule and a floating market price. A dollar stablecoin is designed to maintain a relationship with the U.S. dollar but introduces risks associated with the issuer, reserves, redemption rights, and relevant intermediaries. A tokenized bank deposit represents a claim within the banking system, recorded using blockchain-based infrastructure. It doesn’t create the same kind of independently issued monetary asset as Bitcoin.

By combining them, the central bank could test different properties of digital finance. But it also made the investment’s performance harder for outside observers to reconstruct.

Suppose the portfolio originally allocated 10% to Bitcoin. That would represent a $100,000 BTC investment. Suppose instead that Bitcoin represented 50%. That would be $500,000. The consequences of a Bitcoin price decline would be dramatically different.

Yet the bank has not publicly disclosed its original BTC allocation. Nor has it disclosed whether the quantity of BTC has changed since the experiment began. The result is a frustrating information gap.

We know that the institution created a portfolio worth $1 million. We know Bitcoin was included. But we do not know the original number of Bitcoins acquired or the current quantity.

Without those numbers, nobody outside the institution can reliably calculate the Bitcoin component’s actual return.

That should be the starting point for any serious analysis.

One Year Later, the Central Bank Still Won’t Reveal the Numbers

The most revealing development came in November 2026, when CoinDesk contacted the bank to investigate the experiment’s performance. The questions were straightforward.

How much Bitcoin does the CNB currently hold?

What price did it pay?

When exactly did it purchase the coins? Has the position changed?

And what is the market value of the investment?

The responses did not provide the requested information. According to CoinDesk, Jakub Holas, the bank’s communications director, stated that neither Governor Michl nor the institution had publicly commented on the acquisition price.

Another spokesperson, Jaroslav Krejčí, explained that the bank does not disclose the pilot portfolio’s detailed composition, individual allocations, transaction dates, trading venues, or counterparties.

That is a remarkably broad set of undisclosed details. It covers both information that might expose operational relationships and information that would let an ordinary observer understand the investment's economic performance.

Those categories are not necessarily the same. There can be legitimate reasons to protect certain operational details. Publishing the identity of a sensitive infrastructure provider could create security concerns. Revealing internal authorization procedures might increase operational risks. And a central bank testing new systems may need room to conduct controlled experiments.

But the public-interest question remains.

Why not disclose the aggregate number of Bitcoins owned?

Why not publish the total acquisition cost of the BTC component?

Why not report its market value at a specified date?

Those figures would help evaluate the investment without necessarily revealing the private keys, wallet architecture, signing procedures, or security arrangements.

We should also be clear about what the institution originally promised. The CNB said it would communicate its experience during the project and publish a more comprehensive evaluation in approximately two to three years. It did not explicitly promise to disclose every trade or publish a real-time Bitcoin balance.

So the absence of granular reporting after one year does not, by itself, establish misconduct or a broken commitment. But it creates a legitimate transparency debate.

A public institution can comply with its established reporting practices and still leave citizens without the information needed to evaluate a new investment.

That’s the real controversy.

The Czech National Bank’s $1 million Bitcoin experiment has produced an unexpected paradox: a public monetary institution owns an asset built around independent verification, yet the amount purchased, its price, its custodian, and its current market value remain undisclosed.

Below, I examine what the price decline actually tells us, why the bank’s accounting makes the investment harder to evaluate, the risks of outsourcing Bitcoin custody, and what this experiment reveals about the future of central-bank reserves.

Bitcoin Fell Sharply. But We Cannot Calculate the Bank’s Loss.