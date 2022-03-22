Unless some of you are aliens, in which case feel free to comment, we are all humans. As such, we all share several characteristics, both positive and negative. Among the rather negative characteristics that many of us have is that fear of the unknown and our difficulty in dealing with uncertainty.

This is something that is continually observed in the financial markets, and by extension the Bitcoin market. With this war between Russia and Ukraine, you've noticed how a simple rumor can exacerbate the prevailing fear and give us extremely volatile days.

Under these conditions, it becomes increasingly difficult for some to make choices, as the fear of making the wrong choice takes over. So inaction is what ends up winning out. Yet, for those who can step back and look at the big picture, there is plenty of room for action with Bitcoin.

If you do, you risk falling into another of the common pitfalls: overthinking. This overthinking is expressed before, during, and after the purchase. In the following, I propose a 4-step plan to stop overthinking your BTC purchases.