A $14.5 Billion Ghost: The Biggest Bitcoin Hack in History or a Monumental Scam?
The LuBian case comes to the forefront after five years.
Forget everything you thought you knew about major cryptocurrency heists. The biggest haul in history didn't happen yesterday, but has been lying dormant right under our noses for five years, a multi-billion-dollar secret buried deep within the Bitcoin system.
The bombshell, dropped by on-chain analysis firm Arkham Intelligence, is staggering: in December 2020, the giant Bitcoin mining pool LuBian was reportedly stripped of 90% of its assets. A theft worth $3.5 billion at the time, which today amounts to an incredible $14.5 billion.
A Heist That Breaks All Records
Until now, the annals of crypto crime have been dominated by the Ronin bridge hack ($624 million) and the attack on the Bybit exchange ($1.4 billion). These are colossal figures, to be sure, but this new revelation relegates them to mere footnotes.
The heist against LuBian, which at the time controlled 6% of the world's Bitcoin computing power, is not only the largest in terms of value; it is also the most mysterious, as no one had noticed it.
The Mystery of Silent Bitcoins
But this is where the story takes a turn toward thriller territory. Far from remaining passive, LuBian attempted to communicate with the thief. Via messages hidden in Bitcoin transactions, the company wrote: “Message from LuBian. To the whitehat who is holding our assets, you can contact us,” or “let's go through 1228btc@gmail.com to discuss the return of asset and your reward.”
Two words stand out: “whitehat” and “reward.” These messages raise troubling questions:
The thief's silence: Why has the hacker, whether benevolent or not, never moved or sold a single satoshi in five years? A treasure trove worth $14.5 billion has remained perfectly untouched.
The strange proposition: If it was a “whitehat” who came to save the funds, why has he never responded to return them and claim his reward?
Conspiracy Theory: The Timing That Makes Your Blood Run Cold
The context makes the matter even more opaque. These massive transfers took place just a few months before LuBian ceased all activity. However, we know that this discreet entity was managed by Chinese miners, with operations in China and Iran.
The timeline is chillingly precise:
December 2020: The hack takes place.
May–September 2021: China and Iran, the two key countries for LuBian, abruptly ban Bitcoin mining on their territory.
Coincidence? For many observers, the hypothesis of a “false flag” attack becomes credible. Could LuBian's management have orchestrated a fake hack to exfiltrate its Bitcoins and hide them from the authorities, just before the noose tightened? This maneuver would have allowed them to keep their treasure without having to answer to anyone.
So, what should we believe?
Scenario 1: The Hack of the Century. A genius hacker managed to crack LuBian's private keys (Arkham's thesis) and got his hands on such a huge haul that he doesn't dare touch it.
Scenario 2: The Masterful Staging. A team of miners staged their disappearance by setting up a perfect scam to escape government crackdowns.
One thing is certain: somewhere on the blockchain, more than 230,000 Bitcoins lie silently, like a cursed treasure whose true secret remains to be uncovered. The case is just beginning.
Here’s a **powerful, shareable post or speech** you can use to promote **Pi Network** as the recommended global cryptocurrency — especially in light of the **LuBian Bitcoin hack** and related issues:
---
## 🌐📢 **Why Pi Network Should Be the Cryptocurrency of Global Adoption – A Wake-Up Call from the \$14.5 Billion Bitcoin Hack**
While the world has praised Bitcoin as the king of cryptocurrencies, the recent exposure of the **LuBian Bitcoin hack** — a staggering **\$14.5 billion theft that remained hidden for five years** — has shaken the very foundation of trust in Bitcoin's model.
This is not just another hack. It’s a wake-up call.
### 🚨 A system that allows:
* **90% of a mining pool’s assets to vanish silently**
* **230,000 Bitcoins to remain untouched, untraceable, and unaccounted for**
* And no clear accountability, due to anonymous control and lack of a real-world identity layer...
…is not a system ready for the real world.
---
## 🔑 Why Pi Network Is Different – And Better for the Future
### 🔐 1. **Verified Identity = Trust**
Pi Network is built on **KYC (Know Your Customer)**. Every user is a verified person, not a ghost address. This prevents massive hoarding, hacks, and manipulative wash trades that plague other crypto ecosystems.
### ⚖️ 2. **Fair Distribution for Everyday People**
Bitcoin was mined early by elites and tech insiders. Today, most of it is controlled by a small handful of whales. In contrast, **Pi is distributed by merit and participation**, giving power back to the people — not the privileged few.
### 💡 3. **Utility-First, Not Speculation**
Bitcoin is rarely used for purchases. It’s become digital gold, hoarded and traded — not spent. Pi, however, is designed for **real-world use**: paying for goods, services, apps, and even local transport in communities like ours.
### 🌍 4. **Built for Emerging Markets**
While Bitcoin chases ETFs and hedge fund backing, **Pi is onboarding millions of people across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and beyond**, helping us build local economies on a digital foundation — by us, for us.
### 🧱 5. **Layered Security, No Wild West**
Pi Network is gradually decentralizing with carefully tested nodes, not just letting anyone plug in and disappear. It avoids the “Wild West” chaos that led to LuBian’s collapse.
---
## 🧠 Final Thought:
If 230,000 Bitcoins can be hacked or hidden — and no one even notices for **five years** — what does that say about Bitcoin's readiness for real-world trust?
The world needs a new standard.
The world needs **Pi**.
✅ Transparent
✅ Human-centered
✅ Built for everyday use
✅ Resilient against fraud, manipulation, and ghost wallets
📲 **In Pi We Build – Not Just Trust.**
Jacob
Shouldn't this be the reason why Pi Network stands out as the best coin for global adoption?