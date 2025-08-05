Forget everything you thought you knew about major cryptocurrency heists. The biggest haul in history didn't happen yesterday, but has been lying dormant right under our noses for five years, a multi-billion-dollar secret buried deep within the Bitcoin system.

The bombshell, dropped by on-chain analysis firm Arkham Intelligence, is staggering: in December 2020, the giant Bitcoin mining pool LuBian was reportedly stripped of 90% of its assets. A theft worth $3.5 billion at the time, which today amounts to an incredible $14.5 billion.

A Heist That Breaks All Records

Until now, the annals of crypto crime have been dominated by the Ronin bridge hack ($624 million) and the attack on the Bybit exchange ($1.4 billion). These are colossal figures, to be sure, but this new revelation relegates them to mere footnotes.

The heist against LuBian, which at the time controlled 6% of the world's Bitcoin computing power, is not only the largest in terms of value; it is also the most mysterious, as no one had noticed it.

The Mystery of Silent Bitcoins

But this is where the story takes a turn toward thriller territory. Far from remaining passive, LuBian attempted to communicate with the thief. Via messages hidden in Bitcoin transactions, the company wrote: “Message from LuBian. To the whitehat who is holding our assets, you can contact us,” or “let's go through 1228btc@gmail.com to discuss the return of asset and your reward.”

Two words stand out: “whitehat” and “reward.” These messages raise troubling questions:

The thief's silence: Why has the hacker, whether benevolent or not, never moved or sold a single satoshi in five years? A treasure trove worth $14.5 billion has remained perfectly untouched. The strange proposition: If it was a “whitehat” who came to save the funds, why has he never responded to return them and claim his reward?

Conspiracy Theory: The Timing That Makes Your Blood Run Cold

The context makes the matter even more opaque. These massive transfers took place just a few months before LuBian ceased all activity. However, we know that this discreet entity was managed by Chinese miners, with operations in China and Iran.

The timeline is chillingly precise:

December 2020 : The hack takes place.

May–September 2021: China and Iran, the two key countries for LuBian, abruptly ban Bitcoin mining on their territory.

Coincidence? For many observers, the hypothesis of a “false flag” attack becomes credible. Could LuBian's management have orchestrated a fake hack to exfiltrate its Bitcoins and hide them from the authorities, just before the noose tightened? This maneuver would have allowed them to keep their treasure without having to answer to anyone.

So, what should we believe?

Scenario 1 : The Hack of the Century. A genius hacker managed to crack LuBian's private keys (Arkham's thesis) and got his hands on such a huge haul that he doesn't dare touch it.

Scenario 2: The Masterful Staging. A team of miners staged their disappearance by setting up a perfect scam to escape government crackdowns.

One thing is certain: somewhere on the blockchain, more than 230,000 Bitcoins lie silently, like a cursed treasure whose true secret remains to be uncovered. The case is just beginning.

