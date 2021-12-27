9 Lessons Bitcoin Will Have Taught Us in 2021

The year 2021 will have been a particularly exciting one in the Bitcoin world. It was this year that one country, El Salvador, adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender for the first time. Twelve and a half years after the launch of the Bitcoin network on January 3, 2009, by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin took another crucial step.

The hyperbitcoinization of the world goes through these steps. Of course, the powerful people in the current system immediately criticized the initiative of President Nayib Bukele. The fear of the IMF or the World Bank is clear: that Bitcoin will make them obsolete.

We will see if this happens in the future as more countries adopt Bitcoin as their legal tender. For other countries will follow the path laid out by Nayib Bukele. It is only a matter of time. All the small countries left behind by the current monetary and financial system have a huge interest in seizing the Bitcoin opportunity to try to change the course of their destiny.

The adoption of Bitcoin by countries will still be a strong trend to observe in 2022.

Apart from that, 2021 will have brought us its share of lessons as always. Some of these lessons were already known, but I thought it was important to make a small assessment for the newcomers. Please feel free to comment and tell me what you've learned about the Bitcoin world in 2021.

Don't blindly listen to influencers