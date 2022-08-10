Bitcoin is about giving you back the power over money. The power that Bitcoin gives you back has incredibly positive consequences for your life since it allows you to live on your own terms. However, you know that with great power comes great responsibility.

This is not me saying this, but Ben Parker, Spider-man’s uncle.

Ben Parker could have been a Bitcoiner. Indeed, Bitcoiners gain great power with their BTC. But to be able to take full advantage of it in the future, they must take responsibility for the security of their BTC. With the Bitcoin system, you alone are responsible for the fruits of your labor.

That means following a few basic rules to make sure you don’t make mistakes that you’ll regret forever. Here are 8 security tips I urge you to follow to protect your Bitcoin.