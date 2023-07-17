If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

As you probably know, Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche was a 19th-century German philosopher.

When you read his name in the title of this article, you may have had two initial reactions.

The first is probably that it brought back bad memories of your high school years when the educational system forced you to study the works of this philosopher.

As you've gotten older, you may have changed your mind, but generally speaking, most high-school students hate these philosophy courses forced upon them.

The second reaction is “WTF?!?” ...

What does Friedrich Nietzsche have to do with Bitcoin?

It may seem surprising at first glance, but if you make an effort to read on, you'll see that Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophy comes very close to what the Bitcoin revolution has been facing since its inception.

So here are 8 famous quotes from Friedrich Nietzsche to relate to Bitcoin and its unique monetary revolution.

“That which does not kill us makes us stronger.”

Satoshi Nakamoto invented (or discovered, as the case may be) Bitcoin in 2008. He officially launched the Bitcoin network on January 3, 2009. Since then, Bitcoin, and above all its ecosystem, has experienced a whole host of difficulties, hazards, and attacks.

Some thought that Bitcoin would die after these events. However, Bitcoin has shown itself to be anti-fragile, returning stronger each time like a phoenix.

This is reminiscent of Friedrich Nietzsche's quote, which shows that building in difficulty makes you stronger. So everything that hasn't killed Bitcoin since its inception has only strengthened it, to the point where today Bitcoin is becoming a must-have even for global financial giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity, who want to launch their own Bitcoin ETF based on the spot market.

“Sometimes people don't want to hear the truth because they don't want their illusions destroyed.”

This quote from Friedrich Nietzsche is so apropos when you think of all those who refuse to study Bitcoin to understand its why. These people are directly opposed to Bitcoin without even studying it, for one obvious reason: Bitcoin is unlike anything you know and challenges everything the education system has taught you since childhood.

That's why it's so hard to wake up to Bitcoin for the majority of the general public. Nobody wants to see all their illusions destroyed. The illusion that the current monetary and financial system can help you live a happy life on your terms.

However, this is impossible. But to realize it, you'll have to go beyond the destruction of illusions to discover the inconvenient truth that will enable you to access the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

“Silence is worse; all truths that are kept silent become poisonous.”

How does the banking system work?

How does today's monetary and financial system work?

Why are CBDCs an abomination to our privacy?

So many questions that the powers that be in today's monetary and financial system don't want to answer. They prefer silence. A horrible, destructive silence.

To open your eyes to the why of Bitcoin, you'll have to be willing to hear all the truths, or they'll become a poison that will slowly but inevitably destroy the fruits of your labor over time.

“We often contradict an opinion for no other reason than that we do not like the tone in which it is expressed.”

This quote from Friedrich Nietzsche is particularly relevant to me, because, in the end, it's essential to present Bitcoin properly to the general public, so that as many people as possible have the desire to study the why behind Bitcoin and form their own opinions.

How you present your opinions has a major influence on the reaction of your interlocutors and readers. That's why I keep telling everyone that everyone has to make up their mind about Bitcoin.

I don't want to be like those Bitcoiners who judge those who choose another option. As I keep telling you, we each have to make our own choices according to our profile and our goals in life.

Let's not judge others, it's pointless. Let's present facts, ideas, and opinions, and let everyone make up their minds about the Bitcoin revolution. This approach led me to write his second book “The Truth About Bitcoin”:

My goal is to stay true to the founding idea of Bitcoin: “Don't Trust, Verify”. Don't take my word for it. Don't take the influencers' word for it. Make up your mind and act with a clear conscience. That goes for Bitcoin and everything in your life.

In short, take the power.

“Truth tends to reveal its highest wisdom in the guise of simplicity.”

There's nothing like simplicity to present the why of Bitcoin, because as Friedrich Nietzsche said, “Truth tends to reveal its highest wisdom in the guise of simplicity”.

When talking about Bitcoin, keep it simple by going back to its why, and the objectives of this unique monetary revolution. Bitcoin is all about giving you back the power over your money, freeing you from all those useless middlemen who gorge themselves on your back.

That's also why I'm trying to warn people about the arrival of BlackRock or Fidelity in the world of Bitcoin. For me, this is not good news, as I explain here:

“Disobedience — that is the nobility of slaves.”

The debt-based fiat system enslaves you. I often talk to you about this idea, which for me is the truth. It's my truth, and I think more and more people are realizing it for themselves as the years go by.

The greatest nobility of slaves is precisely to disobey their masters. In the case of the current monetary and financial system, disobedience means finding an alternative to break free. That's where Bitcoin comes in, giving you the chance to reverse the balance of power between master and slave.

After all, the debt-based fiat system has so much power because we slaves agree to give the masters all that power. With Bitcoin, you can take the power away from the masters. It's up to you.

“The free man is a warrior.”

Bitcoin helps you become free. Bitcoin is synonymous with freedom. If you've been a Bitcoiner long enough, you're probably a warrior. Someone who defends opinions and convictions against all odds to become a free man.

The big uncertainty for me is more to do with this philosophical question: does Bitcoin turn you into a warrior and a free man in fine? Or were you already a warrior deep down inside, and has Bitcoin helped to reveal this in you by giving you the means to become a free man?

“No power can maintain itself if only hypocrites represent it.”

This last quote from Friedrich Nietzsche that I wanted to highlight here is a sign of hope for the future of the Bitcoin revolution. For Friedrich Nietzsche, it was obvious that no power could be able to maintain in power if it was only represented by hypocrites.

When we speak of hypocrites within the current monetary and financial system, I think you already have a long list that comes to mind. From governments to central bankers to economists to the mainstream media, I think you've all got your favorite hypocrites who seek to protect this flawed system at all costs.

Fortunately, the truth always comes out in the end. If you believe, as I do, that Bitcoin responds to the flaws of the current system in a unique way, you'll be convinced that the hypocrisy of the current system will eventually cause its downfall.

It's only a matter of time. That's why I keep telling you that Bitcoin is all about patience.