Bitcoin just crossed 500 days until its April 2028 halving—amid sub-$60,000 prices, $26 hashprice, and the first annual hashrate drop since 2021. Here is the unfiltered math of what Block 1,050,000 actually changes.

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If you wanted to design the worst possible mood for a historic monetary milestone, late November 2026 would be hard to beat.

Spot Bitcoin is pinned just under $60,000 (hovering near $59,500, or €54,312) after surrendering more than 20% in a single brutal month. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have bled $5.39 billion through November 25.

Hotter U.S. inflation—with October core PCE accelerating back to 3.3% year-over-year alongside a revised 4.3% Q3 GDP print—has traders bracing for a stubborn Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s industrial mining sector is staring down a bloodbath: hashprice cratered to $26.16 per petahash per day on November 21, network hashrate just posted its first year-over-year decline (-8%) since China’s 2021 mining ban, and legacy titan Core Scientific confirmed it is shutting down Bitcoin mining entirely by year-end to chase AI colocation contracts.

On November 25, miners even went 98 minutes and 19 seconds without finding a single block between heights 977,967 and 977,968—the longest silence on the network since July.

To a Wall Street trader watching red screens, it feels like the sky is falling.

Yet while human markets panic, central bankers argue over decimal points, and public mining executives rewrite their investor decks around GPUs, the Bitcoin protocol just crossed a quiet, unblinking threshold.

There are now roughly 500 days—just 72,000 blocks—remaining until Block 1,050,000.

Sometime in April 2028, without a press conference, without a central bank vote, and without asking permission from a single government or asset manager on Earth, Bitcoin’s block subsidy will get sliced in half for the fifth time—dropping from 3.125 BTC per block down to 1.5625 BTC.

At that exact block, Bitcoin’s annualized monetary inflation rate will collapse to 0.40%—roughly four times scarcer on an annual flow basis than physical gold—with 96.875% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist already mined.

As an economic observer—not a financial advisor, and certainly not someone selling fairy-tale price charts—I think this 500-day mark deserves a far more honest conversation than the lazy “halving = automatic moon” memes that flood social media every four years.

Because Block 1,050,000 is not a magic wand. In fact, when you run the real arithmetic of late November 2026, you uncover two massive truths that almost nobody is talking about honestly:

The old “supply shock” script is dead. Cutting daily issuance from 450 BTC to 225 BTC is no longer big enough on its own to overpower Wall Street ETF flows—which just sold nearly seven months of global mining supply in twenty-five days. The real shock of 2028 isn’t just scarcity—it is a thermodynamic stress test on Bitcoin’s security budget. With transaction fees covering a razor-thin 0.64% of weekly miner revenue today, the next 500 days will permanently reshape who mines Bitcoin, where they get their electricity, and how the network pays for its own armor.

Let’s step away from the noise and map Bitcoin’s supply issuance, mining economics, and market structure across the final 72,000 blocks to April 2028.

Part I: The Clock That Doesn’t Care About Calendars—Mapping the Final 72,000 Blocks

One of the hardest mental habits for newcomers to unlearn is measuring Bitcoin by the Gregorian calendar.

Bitcoin does not know what “April 2028” means. It does not care about U.S. election cycles, Federal Reserve calendars, or quarterly earnings seasons. Its heartbeat is purely cryptographic: every 210,000 blocks, the code hardwired into every full node automatically cuts the new-coin subsidy by 50%. Because the network targets an average of one block every ten minutes (144 blocks per day), 210,000 blocks works out to roughly four years—or slightly less when global hashrate climbs faster than difficulty adjusts.

Passing Block 978,000 this weekend means we are already 65.7% of the way through Bitcoin’s fifth issuance epoch (which began at Block 840,000 in April 2024).

Pause and look at where Bitcoin’s supply curve actually stands right now, in late November 2026:

Total Coins Already Issued: Earlier in 2026, right around Block 940,000, Bitcoin quietly crossed a psychological milestone centuries in the making: the 20,000,000th coin entered circulation. Today, at ~Block 978,000, roughly 20.12 million BTC —more than 95.8% of the hard 21,000,000 cap—has already been mined.

What Remains Before the Halving: Across the next ~72,000 blocks (roughly 500 days), the network will issue exactly 225,000 new BTC at a steady drip of 450 BTC per day (13,500 BTC per month).

The Block 1,050,000 Cliff: The second Block 1,050,000 is sealed in April 2028, cumulative issuance will hit 20,343,750 BTC —meaning 96.875% of Bitcoin’s entire lifetime supply will already be on the board.

The Next 112 Years: After April 2028, only 656,250 BTC—just 3.125% of the total supply—will remain to be mined across the entire rest of human history through roughly the year 2140.

Put all six epochs side by side, and you see the mathematical audacity of Satoshi Nakamoto’s monetary schedule:

Stare at that final row for five seconds.

In 2020, Bitcoin dropped below gold’s historical annual supply growth (~1.5%–2.0%) for the first time. In 2024, it cut below 1%. In 500 days, Bitcoin enters an economic territory no physical commodity has ever occupied: 0.40% annual supply expansion—just 225 new coins per day for a planet of eight billion people, hundreds of sovereign treasuries, and multi-trillion-dollar asset managers.

And remember: that 20.34 million headline number does not even subtract the estimated 3 to 4 million coins permanently lost in early wallets, discarded hard drives, and unspendable coinbase outputs. In real spendable terms, the liquid monetary base is even tighter.

Now comes the trap that trips up amateur analysts every single cycle. Seeing 225 BTC per day makes people assume the price must automatically double.

Stop right there. Let’s check the dollar math of late 2026 before jumping to conclusions.

We are focusing on individual AI models while completely ignoring the swarm that is about to replace entire companies.

Part II: Why the Old “Supply Shock” Story Is Dead—And What Replaced It