5 Things to Know if You’re Hesitating to Buy Bitcoin for the First Time

Bitcoin’s third Halving just took place. This event has been awaited for months by everyone in the Bitcoin world, and has come to the forefront from mid-April 2020 as clearly shown by the analysis of the search volumes for the term “Bitcoin Halving” on Google.

As always, the Halving was a great marketing campaign for Bitcoin.

The increased media coverage saw new people coming into the Bitcoin world. These people have so far simply put one foot in this world, as many of them have remained at the stage of high interest without taking action by buying their first Bitcoins.

If you are in that situation where you are still hesitating to buy your first Bitcoins, I will explain 5 things that could tip the balance. My goal is to help you make the best decision for your future.

From my point of view, the best decision is buying Bitcoin, but that’s still my opinion. You need to come to this conclusion on your own before you act. So here are a few things to add to your thinking.

1. Everyone thinks it is too late for buying Bitcoin

I often hear people tell me that they are interested in Bitcoin, but think they have missed the right opportunity. These people regret not having bought Bitcoin when it was still worth $100 in mid-2013.

They also regret having missed the opportunity to buy Bitcoin in 2016 when it was around $600.

The people I’m talking about are probably the ones who gave in to the FOMO sentiment that had formed at the end of 2017. They must have bought Bitcoin when its price was over $15K.

Lacking knowledge about why Bitcoin was created, and de facto confidence in its revolution, they then had to give in to panic in 2018 by selling all their Bitcoins when its price dropped sharply to under $3,500 at the end of this year.

Today, they hesitate again, thinking that with a $9K Bitcoin, they missed the mark in mid-March when Bitcoin price fell to around $3,800 following its Black Thursday.

The essential thing to understand about Bitcoin is that everyone thinks they are too late.

If you are waiting for the perfect time to buy Bitcoin, you will be waiting a long time. Indeed, it is a utopia. The perfect time is the one you choose to take action.

Rather than waiting forever, you should take action by buying Bitcoin. This will allow you to truly enter this world, and will help you learn more than any book or article you can read.

2. You can buy a fraction of a Bitcoin

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $9,600. Some people say they would like to buy it, but with such a high price, they simply cannot afford it.

These people lack basic knowledge about Bitcoin, and that’s why a reminder is needed:

Bitcoin is divisible up to 8 digits after the decimal point. The smallest subdivision of Bitcoin is called the Satoshi.

A Satoshi is worth 0.00000001 BTC.

So you can start buying Bitcoin from 1 Satoshi. This great divisibility of Bitcoin is one of its many advantages that make it a far better store of value for the masses than gold.

The “Stacking Sats” movement has been growing in the community throughout 2019 to highlight the importance of thinking in Sat when you want to accumulate Bitcoin but have a limited budget.

Remember what Lao Tzu said:

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”

— Lao Tzu

Your journey to owning 1 full Bitcoin begins with a simple first step which is the purchase of one Satoshi.

By accumulating Satoshi daily, you will reach this goal sooner or later. In the future, when talking in Sat will be the norm, you will thank the people who started this “Stacking Sats” movement in the community.

Finally, I am going to tell you some good news. If you already own 0.01 BTC, you are already a millionaire with Bitcoin. Indeed, that is 1 million Satoshis. You have to change your way of thinking to adopt Bitcoin codes which is a total paradigm shift.

3. Smooth your costs with a DCA strategy

The idea behind the “Stacking Sats” movement is also to be consistent in your Bitcoin purchases. Great successes are built day after day through willpower and patience.

With Bitcoin, patience is always rewarded.

A good strategy to accumulate as many Bitcoins as possible, while smoothing your costs, is Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This means buying Bitcoin every month with a fixed amount of fiat currency.

By doing so, you will slowly but surely get closer to the goal of owning at least 1 full Bitcoin.

If you fundamentally believe in Bitcoin, you will be able to become a Bitcoin HODLER. You will be able to keep your Bitcoins no matter what. Even better, you will take advantage of its price reductions to accumulate more.

To do this, I advise you to always keep some cash on hand so that you can grab any bargains that may come your way. We had the recent example in March 2020 when Bitcoin price fell below $4K.

All the Bitcoiners took the opportunity to accumulate more. It’s up to you to be ready for those always advantageous moments when you fundamentally believe in Bitcoin.

4. Time in the market beats timing the market

Bitcoin is a relatively young market. With only a little over eleven years of existence, it is normal that Bitcoin price can still be extremely volatile.

Bitcoin’s volatility can be your best ally, or your greatest enemy.

It is up to you to use Bitcoin’s volatility to your advantage.

The best solution in my opinion is to be a Bitcoin HODLER. To do so, you will need to really believe in Bitcoin. This means keeping your peace of mind when Bitcoin drops below $4K and loses 50% of its value in one day as it did on Bitcoin Black Thursday in March 2020.

These special moments should be seen as a unique opportunity to accumulate more and more Bitcoin.

To convince you of this, I invite you to take a look at this chart:

This chart shows the number of days that HODLING Bitcoin has been profitable. As you can see, HODLING Bitcoin no matter what it takes has been has been profitable 92.1% of the time since the inception of Bitcoin.

Time in the Bitcoin market beats trying to time the market.

If you want to limit your risks with Bitcoin, you need to follow a fairly simple strategy that is limited to 3 steps:

Buy Bitcoin HODL Bitcoin Go to Step 1

5. Be a Bitcoin HODLER rather than a Bitcoin Trader

This last point is an extension of point number 4. In Bitcoin world, there are two categories of people: HODLERS and Traders. For me, Bitcoin HODLERS have an essential advantage over Bitcoin Traders.

The Bitcoin HODLER has total confidence in Bitcoin which allows him to be much more zen.

The Bitcoiner supports Bitcoin over time what it takes. A Bitcoiner stays on the market as long as possible by simply trying to accumulate more and more Bitcoins, while taking care to keep them safe on a hardware wallet.

The Trader will waste a lot of time trying to get into the market in the best timing to make frequent purchase/sales. If some manage to make big profits this way, they are a minority. As a beginner with Bitcoin, this strategy will prove to be a losing strategy for you.

Bitcoin’s volatility will then probably become your worst enemy, and you will be permanently stressed looking frantically at Bitcoin price.

The best thing you can do is to become a Bitcoin HODLER.

This simple strategy will prove to be terribly effective. It will allow you to be rewarded in the future when the Bitcoin revolution reaches its full potential.

Conclusion

When buying Bitcoin for the first time, many people have doubts. They think they should buy a full Bitcoin, or they think they are too late in the market.

The latter impression is completely wrong, and everyone has had it at least once in their lives. In reality, no matter how much you buy Bitcoin for under $10K, you will be considered a visionary in the future.

Becoming a Bitcoin HODLER will allow you to fully enjoy the Bitcoin revolution while remaining totally zen throughout the amazing journey you’ve decided to embark on.

Finally, to enjoy it even more, you will be able to regularly accumulate a little more Bitcoins by applying a DCA strategy that will allow you to smooth out your costs.

