Donald Trump has just been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States of America. Donald Trump takes the helm of the world's leading superpower, which faces many challenges in the years ahead. After all, America's debt trajectory is no longer sustainable. It now exceeds $36T. Donald Trump's economic plan could make matters even worse. In any case, Kamala Harris wouldn't have done any better. It's the current system that's flawed and not fixable.

Whoever is elected president will not be able to change the trajectory America is on. The trajectory of uncontrollable debt. A country that has been living beyond its means for years and years. And if the situation is catastrophic in America, it's even worse all over the world.

Instead of concentrating on all the challenges that await him on his return to the White House, Donald Trump decided to launch two memecoins in quick succession in the hours leading up to his inauguration, to get richer quickly at the expense of all those who believe in him. The fact that the site promoting the $TRUMP and $MELANIA clearly explains that these two memecoins are worthless and that 80% of the offer is reserved for Donald Trump and his family doesn't change a thing. This is a monumental scam perpetrated by the President of the United States of America.

Something inconceivable that sends a signal to the rest of the world: you can do anything and everything in the cryptocurrency world. Since the President of the United States can explode his fortune in a matter of hours by launching memecoins, why shouldn't others be able to do the same by swindling millions in turn?

As the dump occurs and tens of thousands of people start to become distraught, those hostile to Bitcoin are sure to lump it all together by attacking the strategic Bitcoin reserve project that was due to be announced on its day 1 at the White House.

The Bitcoin community has been believing this since Trump's promises last summer at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. All those pseudo-Bitcoiners must have been very disappointed when they realized that Trump was more interested in creating a strategic Sh*coins reserve for America. Donald Trump had already been dropping hints throughout his campaign, systematically confusing Bitcoin with Crypto and saying that Blockchains Made in the USA should be favored. Rumors in recent days even spoke of a forthcoming announcement on day 1 of a strategic Crypto reserve that would include Solana, USDC, and XRP.

Nothing came of it. For the moment, Donald Trump seems to have other preoccupations, such as threatening neighboring countries with punitive customs barriers to get his way: annexing Canada, buying Greenland, and regaining control of the Panama Canal. We'll see what happens in the weeks and months to come, but you can already look forward to 4 years of a unique experience with Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Unique in a good way? or in a bad way?

I've got my own opinion on that, but I'll wait to see if my fears are confirmed before condemning Donald Trump in advance. In any case, it's the only thing to do now ...

In the meantime, I think it's important to re-emphasize why Bitcoin was conceived and why we've been fighting for the success of the Bitcoin revolution for several years now. Certainly not for Michael J. Saylor to misuse the system by using debt to buy ever more BTC and jeopardize the Bitcoin revolution. Certainly not to let BlackRock attempt to take control of Bitcoin. And finally, clearly not to let Donald Trump use Bitcoin for speculative purposes to pay down the American debt, all to the detriment of those who need the Bitcoin system daily around the world.

So why Bitcoin?

This infographic will give you the 5 essential reasons why we need Bitcoin more than ever in this world more uncertain than ever with Donald Trump back in the White House:

1. Absolute Scarcity

Bitcoin is limited to 21 million units. There can never be more units in circulation than those written into the Bitcoin source code by Satoshi Nakamoto when he launched the network over 16 years ago. It's set in stone.

Unlike today's monetary and financial system, where the money you're given in exchange for your labor can be printed out of thin air, Bitcoin requires energy to be issued. Bitcoin cannot be debased.

The difference is enormous. When you're paid in Bitcoin, you're paid with hard money that can't be debased, allowing you to save the fruits of your labor over time. With the current system, the fruits of your labor depreciate mechanically, locking you into a circle of generalized impoverishment.

Bitcoin is not a Get Rich Quick Scheme, as some speculators would have you believe, but rather a Don't Become Poor Slowly System.

2. P2P Worldwide Everytime Everywhere

Bitcoin is a global currency that transcends borders. You can exchange your Bitcoin around the world at any time, wherever you are. With today's banking system, you're bound by time constraints. Want to transfer $10K to the other side of the world at 9 pm on a Saturday? Good luck!

You'll have to wait until Monday to initiate the transfer, answering a whole bunch of intrusive questions about the reasons for the transfer. It's your hard-earned money, but within the banking system, it's no longer yours, since it's subject to the arbitrary rules of the banks.

Bitcoin gives you access to the best bank of all: YOU.

3. Independent from Central Banks and Govts

Bitcoin is a unit of wealth independent of central banks and governments. You don't risk being subjected to the decisions of the Fed or the ECB. You don't risk your government censoring you in the use of your money. Bitcoin makes you independent, allowing you to live your life on your terms.

With Bitcoin, you can put aside the Fed and its FOMC meetings, whose outcomes all investors wait feverishly to see what the market will do next. With Bitcoin, 1 BTC today will always be worth 1 BTC in 21 million in the future. That's the only guarantee you need to keep in mind.

4. Trustlessness / Security

With Bitcoin, you don't need permission to access the system. It's a trustless system where everyone has the same rights. Anyone can become a node in the Bitcoin system to audit the network and what's going on in real-time. This is even essential to becoming a self-sovereign individual.

Bitcoin also gives you full control over the fruits of your labor as soon as you take possession of the private keys to your BTC units. You have unrivaled security with the Bitcoin system because you're in charge of your security!

5. Easy to use and Available to Everyone

The user experience isn't perfect, but can a user experience be perfect anyway?

Some people always complain about how difficult it is to use Bitcoin, but I don't think these people have ever really tried to use Bitcoin on a day-to-day basis. There's nothing simpler, and with the right education, anyone can do it. In my opinion, the job is made easier by giants like Google, Apple, and Samsung, who offer their payment solutions on smartphones. This teaches the general public to use their smartphones to pay daily.

The next step is simply to show that it can be done with Bitcoin in the same way, via dedicated smartphone applications. The ease of use is real, and anyone can access it in a matter of minutes with no strings attached.

Final Thoughts

Some may find these reminders of why Bitcoin is redundant. After all, the Bitcoin revolution is already 16 years old. Nevertheless, it's important to remember that we're only at the beginning of this revolution and that some people still let themselves be blinded by memecoins like Donald Trump's into thinking that there's a revolution underway in this field. This is a monumental mistake that will waste their time and money for the benefit of Donald Trump and his insiders.

My article aims to remind us why Bitcoin is different, but above all better for the greatest number. Something essential in the tumultuous times that lie ahead in the weeks and months ahead.

