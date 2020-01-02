At the beginning of a new year, it is customary to take stock of the past year and then take some risks by making predictions for the coming year. Given the atypical and volatile nature of the Bitcoin market, making predictions for even one year is never an easy thing to do.

So the risk of looking like an idiot at the end of 2020 is very real if the predictions you make don’t come true. That’s part of the game, so I’m going to take a chance and give you my 5 predictions for Bitcoin in 2020. These predictions are more detailed here: https://medium.com/in-bitcoin-we-trust/5-predictions-for-bitcoin-in-2020-4c7cdc197ec9

It will be time to take stock and do the year-end 2020 accounts to see if I was right or very far from the market reality.

Prediction #1: Bitcoin Price Will Reach $50K

Prediction #2: Bitcoin Dominance On The Cryptocurrency Market Will Overcome 80%

Prediction #3: Bitcoin Adoption By Merchants Will Increase Sharply

Prediction #4: Lightning Network Won’t Be Ready For The Masses

Prediction #5: Transaction Fees On The Bitcoin Blockchain Will Rise Sharply

Making predictions in a market as volatile as Bitcoin is never an easy thing to do. Nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise that I have gladly lent myself to in this story. I will take stock at the end of the year 2020 to see if I was right or far from the truth.

On your side, feel free to use the comments to give me your predictions about Bitcoin for 2020.