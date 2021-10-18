5 Months After China Banned Bitcoin Mining, America Leads Network Hash Rate With 42.7%
And it is just the beginning. America will continue to dominate Bitcoin mining in the future.
In early May 2021, China banned Bitcoin mining in its territory. This caused the price of Bitcoin to plunge to around $30K over the next few weeks with a general sense of panic in the market.
At the time, I was already explaining that this decision by China was extremely bullish for the future of Bitcoin.
Two problems had been solved at the same time at t…