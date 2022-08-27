This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Bitcoin price is an exciting topic. The volatility of Bitcoin price is creating an excitement that goes far beyond the Bitcoin world. Investors in traditional financial markets, such as Wall Street, are now paying close attention to Bitcoin price variations.

All this noise about Bitcoin price is understandable, but it can make you lose sight of Bitcoin’s real objectives, which are much bigger than its price evolution over some weeks.

Bitcoin was created to allow citizens all over the world to benefit from a fully decentralized Peer-to-Peer payment system that gives them total power. Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin following the banking and financial crisis of 2008. Bitcoin should therefore be seen as a response to this crisis.

The situation we are in today with the Federal Reserve deciding to print always more fiat money out of thin air is what pushed Satoshi Nakamoto to create Bitcoin in the past as he once said:

“The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that’s required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust. Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but they lend it out in waves of credit bubbles with barely a fraction in reserve.” — Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto offered Bitcoin as a gift to all the citizens of the world to enable them to have a system that can be a credible alternative to the current monetary and financial system.

By giving the citizens of the world the power to opt-out of the current system, Bitcoin also gives them the power to live their lives on their own terms.

Bitcoin already plays a vital role in the daily lives of millions of people in protecting their human rights.

Within Western countries, many Bitcoin users do not seem to realize this. They live in democracies that are more or less protective of their rights and do not take the time to see what is happening elsewhere.

This is a mistake because the preservation of human rights is a constant struggle. All it takes is a little slackening so that the people at the top of the system do try to strengthen their power by infringing on these human rights. To better understand the essential role played by Bitcoin in the protection of human rights, I propose that you revisit at least five essential rights that Bitcoin helps you to preserve.

1. Privacy

Privacy is a fundamental human right. Everyone has the right to privacy. Like me, surely you have nothing to hide. Nevertheless, like me, you surely want your actions to be untraceable.

Bitcoin allows you to enhance your online privacy when it comes to money.

As long as you have not revealed any information that would allow you to be linked to the addresses you use on the Bitcoin network, your privacy is pretty much guaranteed.

Of course, Bitcoin is not perfect on this point yet. But the developers of Bitcoin are working every day to improve privacy on the Bitcoin network. The CoinJoin mixing protocol goes in this direction, and its use should be encouraged.

The Taproot evolution is also moving in the direction of greater privacy for Bitcoin users. Initially designed to improve the scalability of Bitcoin, the Lightning Network protocol will also allow for greater user privacy. In the future, more and more countries will try to impose a cashless society in which massive monitoring of all online transactions will be even easier.

The idea of a digital dollar with its digital dollar wallet is proof that politicians have been thinking about such a society for some time now. The Fed is still hesitating and consulting, but a digital dollar would not be a good thing for your privacy.

With Bitcoin, you will have a solution to combat this massive surveillance society desired by more and more countries.

Of course, Bitcoin alone won’t allow you to fight the surveillance society that installs thousands of cameras in cities, but at least your online actions will be preserved. That’s better than nothing.

2. Banking

As a person living in a western country, you probably have no difficulty accessing banking services. However, for millions of people around the world, this basic right is being violated. In a country like Venezuela, political opponents do not have access to banking services.

Migrants who leave war zones to come to Europe or the United States do not always have the identity documents with them to open a bank account.

In these circumstances, Bitcoin offers them an alternative to benefit from minimal, but already essential banking services.

In the future, startups will surely offer banking services to the unbanked, positioning themselves as a layer on top of the Bitcoin network.

Unlike banks, Bitcoin has no leader. It is essential because no one will be able to confiscate your funds for arbitrary decisions. Likewise, there will be no one to prevent you from using your Bitcoins as you wish. With Bitcoin, you are free to make any transactions you want.

In today’s banking system, many people are forbidden to send money to trading platforms like Coinbase or Kraken for obscure reasons. With Bitcoin, you are truly in control of your money.

3. Security via Encryption

Bitcoin is a completely decentralized payment system that relies heavily on cryptography to function. The transactions that you make in Bitcoin are therefore secured via cryptography. As I told you, the developers of Bitcoin are working every day to improve the privacy of network users.

This right to encryption is essential to ensure that Bitcoins cannot be counterfeited for example.

For users, it is essential that the transactions they make cannot be hijacked as well. Through cryptography, the Bitcoin network helps prevent fraud.

This right to encryption is fundamental and must apply in other areas such as email, online chats, or SMS exchanges. Many government agencies require backdoors in the exchange systems so that they can come and monitor what is going on.

With Bitcoin, there is no risk of such a backdoor being implemented. The community is watching Bitcoin source code constantly to avoid that. This way, your security is preserved on the Bitcoin network.

4. Freedom of Speech

Freedom of speech is a fundamental human right. Everyone should have the right to express his or her political views, without any risk of reprisals afterward. In Venezuela, of course, this is not the case. But the problem can be found in a large number of countries around the world: Zimbabwe, China, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran, …

The list is far from being exhaustive, unfortunately. More and more leaders are trying to censor freedom of speech.

In countries such as Venezuela, Zimbabwe, or Russia, if you criticize political power, there is a high risk that you will be spotted, and then imprisoned in a sinister place from which you may never return alive.

Let us take the example of China, which is massively extending its social credit system to its entire territory. Every citizen is permanently observed in the big cities. Their behavior is analyzed in real-time, and depending on their actions, good or bad points are awarded.

Then, according to the number of points you have, you have the right to do more or fewer things in your life. This is a total disregard for individual liberties. The simple fact of not adhering to the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party can take away your right to own a bank account. Everything you own is then confiscated.

You therefore clearly have no freedom of speech. Your only right is to obey the rules of the rulers of your country.

If you live in a Western country, you may find this hard to believe, but it is the strict truth. For people in these emerging countries, Bitcoin is already making a huge difference in their daily lives.

If your wealth is in Bitcoin, no one will be able to confiscate your assets for criticizing political power. In addition, if you are threatened by the authorities in your country, you will be more easily able to leave the country with your wealth.

All you have to do is remember your 24-word list. It will then allow you to restore your Bitcoin wallet anywhere else in the world.

5. Savings

Every human should have the right to choose what he wants to do with his money. Unfortunately, the current monetary and financial system pushes you to spend everything you own by constantly devaluing the value of the fiat money you own.

What’s the point of keeping your fiat money when your purchasing power is only eroding over time?

So many people don’t even bother to save and continue to consume more and more. The fiat system’s proponents are constantly urging you to do this.

Do you remember what happened in 2020?

The monetary stimulus decided by the U.S. government and the U.S. Senate to help Americans combat the effects of the economic crisis included a check for $1,200 per person. Once an American citizen receives this check, he goes out and spends it to boost U.S. consumption.

This was the plan of the U.S. authorities: you must push consumption to support the U.S. economy.

This check for $1,200 was not meant to help American citizens, but simply to help stimulate the U.S. economy. As an individual, you might very well prefer to save this money for later.

Of course, the fact that this easy money was part of a multi-trillion dollar package created out of thin air left you doubtful. And you were right!

This easy money just devalued a little more what you already owned in the U.S. dollar. If you want to fight this almost infinite inflation of the U.S. dollar money supply, you have to opt-out of the fiat system.

Bitcoin was created precisely for the situation we are experiencing. Bitcoin’s monetary policy is well known. There will never be more than 21 million Bitcoins in circulation. The monetary policy of Bitcoin is automatic and predictable. So you know where you stand when you buy BTC.

If you own Bitcoin today, you are guaranteed that it will still represent one Bitcoin out of 21 million in 100 years.

So Bitcoin allows you to choose to save your money because it protects what you own. It scares the almighty powers of the current system because, with Bitcoin, it will probably be the end of the over-consumption society as we experience it today.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin is mainly seen in terms of financial investment, which pays off enormously. Certainly, Bitcoiners who decide to HODL Bitcoin no matter what happens are usually greatly rewarded for their unwavering support.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin goes much further. It presents a real ideological and social revolution as well. Bitcoin is already playing a vital role in protecting the human rights of millions of people around the world.

In the future, I believe it will be even more important to ensure that we can maintain maximum privacy and freedom of speech without fear of retaliation. I hope that through this story I have been able to open your eyes to the key role Bitcoin will play in our future world in the preservation of human rights.

