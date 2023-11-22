Black Friday is fast approaching, and I'm still offering you an exceptional deal with a premium subscription at -30% as well as my two books in ebook format (“The Truth About Bitcoin” valued at $19.99 and “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin” valued at $9.99). For those who have already taken this offer, don't worry, I'll be in touch soon to give you access to both books.

The Binance case has caused quite a stir in the cryptocurrency world in recent hours.

It concludes with a settlement between Binance and the DOJ. Binance will pay $4.3 billion to put an end to the lawsuits against the company. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao admitted his guilt in violating America's anti-money laundering laws.

The agreement between Binance and the DOJ also includes CZ's resignation as CEO of Binance.

One year after the explosion of the FTX scam, and while SBF's trial had caused quite a stir in recent weeks, this is probably the last figurehead of the previous Bull Market to disappear as the Bear Market draws to a close.

What can we learn from the Binance case?